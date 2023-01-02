Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa's Camp Talking to Other MLB Team Amid Mets Holdup
Report: Correa’s camp talking to another team amid Mets holdup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Carlos Correa saga continues. Two weeks after talks between Correa and the New York Mets stalled due to a previous lower leg injury that the Giants brought to light, it appears the 28-year-old might be looking at other options.
Could the NFL Expand the Playoffs With Bills-Bengals Called Off?
Could the NFL expand the playoffs with Bills-Bengals called off? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Could an expanded 16-team playoff format save the chaotic and upended NFL standings following the cancellation of Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals?. It’s one of the possibilities in...
NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
NBA Draft: Ohio State’s Brice Sensabaugh Emerging as Potent Scorer
Buckeyes forward Brice Sensabaugh is emerging as a legitimate future offensive weapon for NBA teams.
Fans Rip NCAA Committee's Proposal of 90-Team March Madness
Not in the case of college basketball apparently. The NCAA Division I Transformation Committee released a 22-page report Tuesday outlining several recommended changes to college athletics. But one recommendation stood out from the rest. The committee proposed allowing 25% of teams in sports with at least 200 sponsored schools to...
History of Repeat Champions in College Football
History of repeat champions in college football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to go back-to-back. Kirby Smart’s team is in the national title game for the second straight season after defeating Ohio State in an exhilarating Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Georgia’s season will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
TupaTalk: A look back at some E-E sports coverage through the years
Following are some summaries of E-E sports coverage during the years. September 1969 Bartlesville College High School's football team headed across the Missouri border and decided to adopt that state's...
Thunder Searching for Center Depth After Williams' Injury
After another injury in the frontcourt, OKC may be forced to put a new big man in its rotation.
Damar Hamlin Honored With Jersey Patches, Other Tributes for Week 18
Damar Hamlin honored with jersey patches, other tributes for Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL will honor Damar Hamlin in a number of ways this weekend. All 32 teams can show their support for the Bills' safety, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday's game but...
