ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa's Camp Talking to Other MLB Team Amid Mets Holdup

Report: Correa’s camp talking to another team amid Mets holdup originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Carlos Correa saga continues. Two weeks after talks between Correa and the New York Mets stalled due to a previous lower leg injury that the Giants brought to light, it appears the 28-year-old might be looking at other options.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Miami

Could the NFL Expand the Playoffs With Bills-Bengals Called Off?

Could the NFL expand the playoffs with Bills-Bengals called off? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Could an expanded 16-team playoff format save the chaotic and upended NFL standings following the cancellation of Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals?. It’s one of the possibilities in...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals Game

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not finish out their Week 17 game that was postponed Monday night, the NFL announced on Thursday. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati due to a cardiac arrest in the first quarter. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he has spent the last three nights. On Thursday, it was announced that Hamlin had made “remarkable improvement” and that he was communicating with doctors through writing.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Miami

Fans Rip NCAA Committee's Proposal of 90-Team March Madness

Not in the case of college basketball apparently. The NCAA Division I Transformation Committee released a 22-page report Tuesday outlining several recommended changes to college athletics. But one recommendation stood out from the rest. The committee proposed allowing 25% of teams in sports with at least 200 sponsored schools to...
NBC Miami

History of Repeat Champions in College Football

History of repeat champions in college football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to go back-to-back. Kirby Smart’s team is in the national title game for the second straight season after defeating Ohio State in an exhilarating Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Georgia’s season will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy