State College, PA

PHOTOS: Rose Bowl head coaches hold press conference, Nittany Lions fans have pep rally

By Abby Drey
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

Excitement in Los Angeles is growing for the Rose Bowl game between Utah and Penn State, with the Leishman Trophy making the rounds and thousands of Nittany Lions fans taking part in a Sunday pep rally.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Penn State coach James Franklin had a joint press conference Sunday morning and posed for photos with the Leishman Trophy.

“We expect to have a great football game,” Franklin said in his opening statement. “I think it’s going to be a four-quarter game. There’s been great games already during this bowl season, especially the last couple days, and I expect this to be another one.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0guA8X_0k0cnnAc00
The Leishman Trophy sits surrounded by roses as Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Penn State coach James Franklin have a press conference for the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJqbU_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State coach James Franklin answers a question during a press conference for the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJAcl_0k0cnnAc00
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham listens as Penn State coach James Franklin answers a question during the press conference for the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJUoR_0k0cnnAc00
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Penn State coach James Franklin stand next to the Leishman Trophy after the press conference for the Rose Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

In the afternoon thousands of fans gathered at LA Live for a pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association. Speakers included Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft, along with lettermen Jack Ham, Craig Fayak, O.J. McDuffie and Michael Mauti.

Franklin and a group of players also made an appearance, thanking fans and reminding them to wear white for Monday’s game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRgGH_0k0cnnAc00
The Penn State Alumni Association hosted a pep rally at LA Live on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6qGA_0k0cnnAc00
The Penn State Nittany Lion leads a chant during the pep rally at LA Live hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w8HIU_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi speaks during the pep rally at LA Live hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wViEz_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft pumps up the crowd during the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association at LA Live on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKrJh_0k0cnnAc00
Gus Zayac, 5, cheers along with the thousands of Penn State fans at the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at LA Live. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g36wG_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State football coach James Franklin and several players pump up the crowd at the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNcjU_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State football coach James Franklin thanks the fans during the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAACv_0k0cnnAc00
Thousands of Penn State fans gathered at LA Live for a pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pq0Cb_0k0cnnAc00
A statue of Magic Johnson was the backdrop as the Penn State Blue Band played at the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at LA Live. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lt1lQ_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State letterman O. J. McDuffie pumps up the crowd at the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at LA Live. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15e0Ww_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi dances with young fans at the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at LA Live. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lsUSb_0k0cnnAc00
Penn State fans sing along to the alma matter during the pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at LA Live. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

