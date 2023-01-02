PHOTOS: Rose Bowl head coaches hold press conference, Nittany Lions fans have pep rally
By Abby Drey
Centre Daily Times
4 days ago
Excitement in Los Angeles is growing for the Rose Bowl game between Utah and Penn State, with the Leishman Trophy making the rounds and thousands of Nittany Lions fans taking part in a Sunday pep rally.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham and Penn State coach James Franklin had a joint press conference Sunday morning and posed for photos with the Leishman Trophy.
“We expect to have a great football game,” Franklin said in his opening statement. “I think it’s going to be a four-quarter game. There’s been great games already during this bowl season, especially the last couple days, and I expect this to be another one.”
In the afternoon thousands of fans gathered at LA Live for a pep rally hosted by the Penn State Alumni Association. Speakers included Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi and Athletic Director Pat Kraft, along with lettermen Jack Ham, Craig Fayak, O.J. McDuffie and Michael Mauti.
Franklin and a group of players also made an appearance, thanking fans and reminding them to wear white for Monday’s game.
