Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE. Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married
Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
Matt Hardy Sounds Off On Recent AEW Dynamite Changes
What does Matt Hardy think of the new look for AEW Dynamite on TBS?. On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the All Elite Wrestling veteran spoke about the new look, which debuted with the first live episode of AEW Dynamite of 2023 this past Wednesday night.
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
Possible Spoiler on Saraya’s Mystery Partner and Backstage News on Sasha Banks
The wrestling world will be watching New Japan Pro Wrestling tonight as Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17. If the AEW rumors are true, Varnado may make more headlines next week. Fightful Select reports that some of the AEW talent they spoke with said...
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
Booker T Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut and Says John Laurinaitis ‘Always Had My Back’
On his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:. John Laurinaitis being instrumental in helping his career:. “He’s had a tough job. A lot of guys may not like your John Laurinaitis, but that dude’s always...
AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action
On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action. Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”
Bully Ray Reveals His Top 5 Wrestling Tag Teams, Comments on Vince McMahon
Impact Wrestling star Bully Ray was asked to name his favorite wrestling teams while speaking with Sportskeeda. “The Rock N’ Roll Express, The Midnight Express, The Road Warriors, The Hardy Boyz. I wish there were more teams to work with The Usos so they could get even better. “The...
Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors
Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
Tony Schiavone Recalls “The Beginning of the End of WCW”
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of the What Happened When podcast. During the podcast, Schiavone pinpointed the exact moment he believes began the ultimate demise of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was bought out by WWE. Sting...
