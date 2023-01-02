Read full article on original website
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Freezing fog, colder temps move in after snowstorm
MINNEAPOLIS -- After a multi-day storm dropped record snow, Minnesotans will finally get a break on Friday as the system moves out of the state. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 15 inches of snow between Tuesday and Thursday. Most of the accumulation reached from southwestern Minnesota to northwestern Wisconsin, and January is staying consistent with the last two months, which have all seen above-average snowfall in the state.
Snowfall rankings in Minnesota and another storm next week?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is in looking at the impressive snow totals across the state and where this storm ranks among all time winter storms. Also, looks at the weekend outlook and another winter storm possibly headed our way by the end of next week.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Brighter and peaceful weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The weather across the Twin Cities and beyond will stay quite peaceful into next week, with some sunshine and temperatures close to the average for this time of year. Patchy fog on Friday morning led to some "sparkle flurries" for the commute but overall it will...
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: 13th largest snowstorm on record
Another large storm rolls across Minnesota and Wisconsin this week dropping more than 6 inches of snow on much of the area, but many spots in the Twin Cities received around or over a foot. MSP Airport received just shy of 15 inches over the three calendar days, which ranks it as one of the largest snowstorms for the metro dating back to 1884.
Old Farmer's Almanac January 2023 Prediction for Southeast Minnesota
Is anyone else ready for winter to be over? It's getting to be about that time when I'm getting sick of the snow. Actually, if the snow was light, fluffy, and pretty I'd be less upset. This weather we've had in southeast Minnesota recently has been nasty! But, of course, winter isn't over yet and the Old Farmer's Almanac has their winter weather prediction for this month.
willmarradio.com
Storm causes hundreds of crashes, Willmar got 14 inches of snow
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The winter storm was a contributing factor in hundreds of vehicle crashes Tuesday and Wednesday across the state. The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 386 crashes from 11:30 a-m Tuesday through 9:30 Wednesday night. Troopers say 22 people were hurt in those crashes and there was one fatal accident in Clearwater. Authorities also helped out at another 11-hundred incidents where vehicles went into the ditch, and 26 semis that jackknifed.
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
Tuesday's Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
fox9.com
Among the largest two-day January snowstorms on record
This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm in the double digits in January. FOX 9's Cody Matz shares the details.
KAAL-TV
After ice, snow takes over Tuesday night/Wednesday
After our bout with ice on Tuesday, snow takes back over Tuesday night into Wednesday. The transition over Tuesday evening will feature a wintry mixture of everything. But primarily we’ll be gravitating to snow with time. After a bit of a burst initially overnight, the snow will gradually becoming...
mprnews.org
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
fox9.com
Mesmerizing 'light pillars' illuminate the night sky in Minnesota
GRACEVILLE, Minn. (FOX WEATHER) - A phenomenon known as "light pillars" illuminated the night sky above Graceville, Minnesota, and put on a spectacular show early Thursday morning. Carol Bauer captured the serene sight and posted videos and photos of the dazzling show on Twitter. What are 'light pillars'?. Light pillars...
KAAL-TV
Snow & Some Wind Wednesday
The light snow will continue Tuesday night, lasting through the first half of Wednesday. The higher end totals will miss us to the NW, where SW MN to north-central MN could see upwards of 6-12″. Locally, we will see a trace to 4″, with the higher totals locally trending closer to I-35 & Highway 14. Wind will remain a bit breezy as well, gusting to 20-25 mph at times, keeping the tricky travel in place throughout Wednesday.
