PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
PWMania
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
PWMania
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
PWMania
WWE Star Congratulates Kenny Omega on Title Victory, Omega Reacts to Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega, the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has forgiven Will Ospreay. As PWMania.com previously reported, Omega defeated Ospreay in a bloody match to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title at Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. You can check out highlights from the match by clicking here.
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on Saraya’s Mystery Partner and Backstage News on Sasha Banks
The wrestling world will be watching New Japan Pro Wrestling tonight as Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) is set to appear at Wrestle Kingdom 17. If the AEW rumors are true, Varnado may make more headlines next week. Fightful Select reports that some of the AEW talent they spoke with said...
PWMania
Latest News on Current “Front Runners” to Potentially Buy WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon planned to return to WWE. Several companies are being discussed as potential suitors as McMahon investigates the sale of WWE. Regarding the frontrunner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com pointed out that there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Engaged to Be Married
Despite being a heel on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio is the complete opposite in real life. Rey Mysterio’s son is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. After meeting in high school and starting dating in 2011, the couple has been together for over a decade. The high school sweethearts are now engaged to be married.
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
PWMania
Booker T Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut and Says John Laurinaitis ‘Always Had My Back’
On his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed a variety of topics. Here are the highlights:. John Laurinaitis being instrumental in helping his career:. “He’s had a tough job. A lot of guys may not like your John Laurinaitis, but that dude’s always...
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Talent
Since becoming the WWE’s Chief Content Officer in July, Triple H has brought back several former stars to the company. EJ Nduka, a 6-foot-5 former college football player and bodybuilder who previously competed for NXT as “Ezra Judge,” is one name that Triple H is reportedly interested in bringing back.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Sounds Off On Recent AEW Dynamite Changes
What does Matt Hardy think of the new look for AEW Dynamite on TBS?. On the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the All Elite Wrestling veteran spoke about the new look, which debuted with the first live episode of AEW Dynamite of 2023 this past Wednesday night.
PWMania
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023. Yuki Aino defeated Himawari via Venus DDT (6:05) Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara by submission via Rashomon on Uehara (9:15) 6 Woman Tag Team Match. Nao Kakuta,Mahiro Kiryu & Kaya Toribami defeated Raku,Pom...
PWMania
Lee Johnson Comments on His Engagement to Julia Hart, Sting’s AEW Debut
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson talked about being engaged to Julia Hart:. “She’s great. She’s amazing. Last year, early on, she came to the school to train, The Nightmare Factory. We...
PWMania
AEW Star Marq Quen Comments on Being Out of Action
On AEW television, Matt Hardy has been teamed with Isiah Kassidy while Kassidy’s usual tag partner Marq Quen has been out of action. Matt announced on Twitter that Quen is currently out with an injury. He wrote: “Since @Marq_Quen is gonna be out of action for a bit, myself & @IsiahKassidy are marching forward.”
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Recalls “The Beginning of the End of WCW”
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone discussed a variety of topics on the most recent episode of the What Happened When podcast. During the podcast, Schiavone pinpointed the exact moment he believes began the ultimate demise of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was bought out by WWE. Sting...
PWMania
New Matches Revealed for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Line-Up
AEW has revealed new matches that will take place on next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the legendary Forum in Los Angeles, California. * The Elite vs. Death Triangle Escalera De La Muerte for the AEW Trios Championship. * Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Britt...
PWMania
Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
