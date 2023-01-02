Read full article on original website
Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?
We first want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the Bills community during this difficult and challenging time. Should Jalen Hurts play against the Giants on Sunday if he’s not 100 percent healthy? The Eagles could secure a much-needed bye week and home-field advantage, or they could fall to the fifth seed, head down to Tampa for the second year in a row, and play Tom Brady and the Bucs; but is putting Hurts out there worth the risk? Sheil and Ben also reviewed the film from the Saints’ loss, and posit that maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all.
Best Bets for Week 18. Plus, Favorite Parlays and Teaser Legs.
Warren and House begin by discussing Damar Hamlin’s recovery (1:00) and how the cancellation of Bill-Bengals affects the AFC playoffs (3:00). Then, Warren explains why the Week 18 schedule makes no sense (13:00) and breaks down why the Raiders offense looked better last week (17:00). Finally they share their leans for Tennessee-Jacksonville (26:00), handicap the biggest Sunday games (35:00), and close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (51:00).
Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win in Dallas. Plus, Andrew Callahan on a Potential Shakeup in Foxborough.
The Ringer’s Michael Pina joins Brian to discuss the Celtics’ win over the Mavs on Thursday night, how Jayson Tatum’s supporting cast compares to Luka’s, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan joins the show to talk about the Patriots-Bills game, how the two teams have been handling the Damar Hamlin situation, potential coaching staff moves in the offseason, and more (32:15). Finally, Brian delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox (1:08:00).
NFL Week 18 Preview With Mina Kimes
Kevin is joined by ESPN’s Mina Kimes to talk about the most interesting games from Week 18, including the various playoff scenarios involving Lions-Packers and Seahawks-Rams, the rumors that Jim Harbaugh could be making a return to the NFL, and what Mina is bad at. Host: Kevin Clark. Guests:...
Week 18 NFL Picks Against the Spread
Let’s begin with the obvious: Picking NFL games this week feels especially silly. Like everyone else in the football world, my mind has been on Damar Hamlin and what we all witnessed Monday night. Earlier this week, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News joined me and Nora Princiotti on The Ringer NFL Show to talk about who Hamlin is. Fitzgerald, who covers the Bills, did a wonderful job filling us in on Hamlin’s journey and backstory (listen below).
Joel Embiid Is Running for MVP Again and State of the Eastern Conference
Chris and Raheem are back for the first Sixers pod of 2023, and address everything that’s happened since Christmas. With Joel Embiid firmly in the running for MVP, is it OK for him to consider taking certain games off to heal his body for the playoffs? How much is James Harden actually considering returning to Houston? Plus, Tyrese Maxey is back and looks like he’s returning to form after being out for over a month.
Damar Hamlin, ‘MNF,’ and the Days Since With Domonique Foxworth. Plus Tales: What’s Wrong With Boston, Love for OKC, Denver’s Big Test, and Mitchell’s 71.
Russillo shares his Tales From the Couch, where he covers the Celtics’ blowout loss to the Thunder, Kings-Jazz, the first-place Nuggets, and Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game (0:37). Then Ryen is joined by ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth to discuss Damar Hamlin’s collapse during the Bills-Bengals game, what it’s like to be a teammate of a player who suffers a life-threatening injury, wrestling with how to talk about tragedy, big-picture questions surrounding the NFLPA, player safety, and more (20:55). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (55:22).
Week 18 Preview: Damar Hamlin Update, Plus Lions-Packers and Jaguars-Titans
Danny Heifetz begins the show with Nora Princiotti, who provides the latest updates on Damar Hamlin. Then, Ben Solak and Steven Ruiz join Danny to preview the Week 18 games with playoff implications, including Lions-Packers, Jaguars-Titans, Jets-Dolphins, and more (19:43). Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz. Guest: Nora...
