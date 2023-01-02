Are you looking for something out of the ordinary to do tonight?. Try taking in a movie based on Big Sky Country showing at the Babcock theater featuring Nic Cage. “Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner – his 12-year-old daughter in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense,” according to Babcock Theater. The movie starts at 7pm, January 6, 2023.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO