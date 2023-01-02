ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Be the voice for a child in need; CASA volunteers needed

There’s a record number of children in Montana’s foster care system and there is a significant increase in children removed from their homes and placed in foster care or with other family members. The need is great; Montana has one of the highest populations of children in foster...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

“The Old Way Made in Montana” at Babcock Theater

Are you looking for something out of the ordinary to do tonight?. Try taking in a movie based on Big Sky Country showing at the Babcock theater featuring Nic Cage. “Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage stars in his first-ever Western as Colton Briggs, a cold-blooded gunslinger turned respectable family man. When an outlaw and his gang put Colton and his family in peril, Colton is forced to take up arms with an unlikely partner – his 12-year-old daughter in this action-filled film that builds toward its fateful showdown with pulse-pounding suspense,” according to Babcock Theater. The movie starts at 7pm, January 6, 2023.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

STOP, DROP & ROLL; Stay fire safe

A house fire causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage and killing the family pets happened recently in Billings and it’s a reminder for us all to be fire prevention smart. Billings Deputy Fire Marshal Andrew McLain says the fire is still under investigation but would like everyone...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Public Works 2023 schedule for garbage collection and landfill closures

BILLINGS, Mont. - City of Billings Public Works has shared the schedule for the 2023 garbage collections and landfill holiday closures. The following is the garbage collections 2023 planned closures:. HolidayDateCollection. Day after New Year’s 2023Monday, January 2On Schedule. Martin Luther King DayMonday, January 16On Schedule. President’s DayMonday, February...
96.3 The Blaze

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT

