Navajo Nation’s president-to-be is youngest elected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation President-elect Dr. Buu Nygren and Vice Present-elect Richelle Montoya will take their oaths of office this month. The oaths will take place on January 10.

The 2023 inauguration event is happening at 10 a.m. in Fort Defiance, Arizona. The public is invited to attend.

Nygren defeated incumbent President Jonathan Nez in November’s election.

At 35 years old, he will become the youngest Navajo Nation president. Montoya is also the first woman to be elected to the nation’s executive office.

