Related
North Platte Telegraph
Former Millard West star Harrison Phillips lends support to ex-teammate Damar Hamlin
Harrison Phillips was at a Minnesota Timberwolves game Monday night when he heard. Damar Hamlin, a former teammate of Phillips with the Buffalo Bills, had suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and was in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. It led to a long, sleepless...
North Platte Telegraph
NFL reportedly won’t resume Bills-Bengals game, impacting AFC playoffs
The NFL has decided not to resume Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Associated Press. The game was suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle in the first quarter. The news come after doctors announced that Hamlin...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
