Enfield, CT

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
This file photo shows signs warning drivers not to enter on the Kyrene exit of the Loop 202, Monday, Nov. 23, 2015 in Chandler, Arizona. Connecticut's Department of Transportation is employing new technology to combat wrong-way driving that will include flashing red lights. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91.

Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.

Ennis was reported to be uninjured, and the Enfield man who was operating the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries. His condition was unknown.

Journal Inquirer

