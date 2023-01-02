Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver
WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91.
Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
Ennis was reported to be uninjured, and the Enfield man who was operating the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries. His condition was unknown.
