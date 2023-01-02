ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

KXRM

South Powers head-on crash arrest, one suspect at large

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said one man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way head-on crash that happened just before Midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on South Powers Boulevard, while the search continues for a second suspect. EPSO said 26-year-old Chase Sellers was located by deputies […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Pimping & Human Trafficking

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31. 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation. Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD arrests alleged repeat burglary suspect

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a repeat burglary suspect with eight felony arrest warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 3, during an initiative to reduce crime rates. “Beginning in January of 2023, Colorado Springs Police department began targeting prolific repeat offenders in an attempt to reduce crime rates,” said CSPD According to CSPD, one […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police looking for five suspects in car burglary

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 1, and used a stolen credit card. Police said on Sunday, an unknown person or persons broke into a vehicle and took the victim’s purse. Then a woman suspect allegedly used the victim’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. At the scene, police said officers couldn't locate the individuals involved. Police said The post Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” identities released

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the victim and the suspect in a Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” in Colorado Springs. CSPD originally responded to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point around 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve on reports of an accidental shooting. When they arrived, officers found […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect following an overnight crash in East Colorado Springs. According to police, many people were taken to the hospital. Around midnight, police received a call for the crash near South Powers Blvd. and East Platte Ave. on Wednesday. Police said a truck was fleeing from The post Deputies search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

A truck running from police crashes into an SUV

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck after it crashed into an SUV on South Powers Boulevard in the late evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to CSPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of S. Powers Blvd and Airport […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well

UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs felon charged with firearm possession

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man for firearm and ammunition possession by a convicted felon. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Leon Askew was in possession of a gun and ammunition in January 2022, and knew he had a previous felony […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Deputies say missing & endangered woman case is resolved

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/01/2023 4:22 p.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, “the situation has been resolved,” as of 3:45 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies locate missing & endangered woman SUNDAY 1/01/2023 3:33 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in help […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
