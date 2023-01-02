Read full article on original website
South Powers head-on crash arrest, one suspect at large
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said one man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way head-on crash that happened just before Midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 3 on South Powers Boulevard, while the search continues for a second suspect. EPSO said 26-year-old Chase Sellers was located by deputies […]
KKTV
Murder-suicide case in Teller County Thursday, ‘younger’ male the victim
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available to the public as the Teller County Sheriff’s Office handled a death investigation on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office announced a “suspicious” death was under investigation in Florissant. The small town is along Highway 24 west of Woodland Park.
KKTV
Hit-and-run suspect in Colorado Springs identified after teen seriously injured
WATCH - What’s Causing the Dramatic Increase in Egg Prices?. Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. WARNING, GRAPHIC: Body camera footage showing the shooting death of Christian Glass in Colorado. Updated: 8...
Armed man who ran from crash scene arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a man who ran from the scene of a crash, and who witnesses said was seen carrying a gun as he ran away. CSPD said officers responded just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a crash at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard […]
Man arrested for Pimping & Human Trafficking
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31. 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation. Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many […]
CSPD arrests alleged repeat burglary suspect
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a repeat burglary suspect with eight felony arrest warrants on Tuesday, Jan. 3, during an initiative to reduce crime rates. “Beginning in January of 2023, Colorado Springs Police department began targeting prolific repeat offenders in an attempt to reduce crime rates,” said CSPD According to CSPD, one […]
Pueblo Police looking for five suspects in car burglary
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for five suspects who allegedly broke into a vehicle on Sunday, Dec. 1, and used a stolen credit card. Police said on Sunday, an unknown person or persons broke into a vehicle and took the victim’s purse. Then a woman suspect allegedly used the victim’s […]
Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs. Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave. At the scene, police said officers couldn't locate the individuals involved. Police said The post Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” identities released
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identities of the victim and the suspect in a Christmas Eve “accidental shooting” in Colorado Springs. CSPD originally responded to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point around 1:10 a.m. on Christmas Eve on reports of an accidental shooting. When they arrived, officers found […]
Deputies search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect following an overnight crash in East Colorado Springs. According to police, many people were taken to the hospital. Around midnight, police received a call for the crash near South Powers Blvd. and East Platte Ave. on Wednesday. Police said a truck was fleeing from The post Deputies search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital appeared first on KRDO.
A truck running from police crashes into an SUV
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for the driver of a truck after it crashed into an SUV on South Powers Boulevard in the late evening of Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to CSPD, around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the intersection of S. Powers Blvd and Airport […]
UPDATE: Missing woman was found and is well
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/05/2023 6:25 a.m. CCPD said Amanda has been located and is well. They thank the public for their help. ORIGINAL STORY: Help police locate missing woman in Cañon City WEDNESDAY 01/04/2023 9:52 a.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing […]
KKTV
1 woman shot and several detained in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a call around 11 PM on Sunday night following a shooting near the 3900 block of E. Bijou St. Police say a woman driver slid off the road earlier in the night. A passerby was helping her when...
Fentanyl dealer gets Colorado’s toughest federal sentence
This sentence marks the U.S. Attorney's toughest penalty handed down in a fentanyl case in Colorado.
Colorado Springs felon charged with firearm possession
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old Colorado Springs man for firearm and ammunition possession by a convicted felon. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, Leon Askew was in possession of a gun and ammunition in January 2022, and knew he had a previous felony […]
Pueblo man arrested after shooting wife in the leg
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man after the suspect shot his wife in the leg late Friday night on Dec. 30. Eric Bramschreiber, 55, of Pueblo was arrested for the illegal discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. […]
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
Deputies say missing & endangered woman case is resolved
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/01/2023 4:22 p.m. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, “the situation has been resolved,” as of 3:45 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies locate missing & endangered woman SUNDAY 1/01/2023 3:33 p.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in help […]
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
