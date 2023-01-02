COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect following an overnight crash in East Colorado Springs. According to police, many people were taken to the hospital. Around midnight, police received a call for the crash near South Powers Blvd. and East Platte Ave. on Wednesday. Police said a truck was fleeing from The post Deputies search for suspect after overnight crash sends three people to hospital appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO