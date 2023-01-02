Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Related
UPMATTERS
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
Watch: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Kentucky-No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' road SEC matchup against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The media scrum can be seen above: Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax? More here. Six questions to get ...
Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
UPMATTERS
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
UPMATTERS
SI:AM | Inside the Immediate Response to Damar Hamlin’s Collapse
He remains in critical condition. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Like everyone else, I’m waiting anxiously for the latest on Damar Hamlin. 🏥 What happened after Hamlin’s cardiac arrest. 🏀 FGCU says good riddance to the midrange jumper. 🏆 Our first CFP title game preview...
UPMATTERS
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Stat Projections: Running Backs
Dalvin Cook could be a league-winner in a plus matchup against the Bears;. By the end of the week, I should have a better idea of any running backs that have a chance to reach milestones in Week 18. Tony Pollard only needs 12 rushing yards to reach 1,000, and he is one of only two running backs I listed with injury concerns.
UPMATTERS
Sanders to Wear Nike Gear Despite Colorado’s Under Armour Pact
Sanders, who left Jackson State for Colorado in December, has a clothing-specific clause in his contract. View the original article to see embedded media. It’s not often that a college football coach has their own sports apparel sponsorship deal. But Deion Sanders is no ordinary football coach. The Pro...
UPMATTERS
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous
This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
UPMATTERS
NFL Shares Plans to Celebrate Damar Hamlin During Week 18
The league and the NFLPA plan to show support for the Bills safety with various initiative in Week 18. In the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin medical emergency on Monday Night Football earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA announced a variety of initiatives ahead of the Week 18 games to continue to show support for the Bills defensive back, per a release from the league.
Ekblad ends power-play drought with 2 goals to start Panthers’ trip with win in Detroit
Star defenseman Aaron Ekblad hadn’t scored a power-play goal since before Halloween.
Comments / 0