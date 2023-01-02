Read full article on original website
Man accused of exposing himself to juvenile at Warwick Mall
Michael Medeiros, 48, of Providence, was arrested on Dec. 19 on charges of kidnapping and indecent exposure/disorderly conduct.
Police: Man shot inside Providence apartment
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot inside his Providence apartment building Thursday night.
Timeline: Warwick City Park murder case
John "Jack" Fay's murder went unsolved for several years until DNA evidence linked a suspect to the crime.
EMT put on probation after fighting with drunk RI woman in ambulance
Video surveillance shows the EMT getting kicked out of an ambulance.
Man struck, seriously injured by car in Johnston
Johnston police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday night.
Providence man gets 40 years for shooting officer
A Providence man convicted of shooting a Providence police officer more than three years ago will spend the next 40 years behind bars, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Police: Lincoln High School student injured in car crash
Police are investigating a crash that injured a Lincoln High School student Thursday night.
Bristol police locate driver involved in hit-and-run
Police found the truck and trailer at a Portsmouth residence.
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. Providence police told ABC 6 News that they are “looking into” the incident. While on the East Side, ABC 6...
Amid recruiting challenges, Providence PD will accept officer transfers for first time
The state's largest police force has never allowed officers to transfer from other departments.
Fall River Car Break-in Suspect Takes Candy, Leaves Sneakers
On today's episode of "How Dumb Can You Be," we turn to a story out of Fall River where it appears someone broke into a car -- but it's what the alleged thief left behind that has a couple scratching their heads. Jessica and Charles Denmead woke up Thursday morning...
Man on trial for 2013 murder enters insanity plea
Michael Soares was arrested in February 2019 in connection with the death of 66-year-old John "Jack" Fay, whose body was found five years prior.
North Kingstown police investigating white supremacist flyer in neighborhood
The flyer was reported to police on Tuesday.
nrinow.news
Two Burrillville teens arrested for felony assault of police officers
BURRILLVILLE – Two teenage girls were remanded to the Rhode Island Training School after first trying to evade, and then physically assaulting and threatening police officers during an incident last month. The girls, both age 17 and from Burrillville, were charged with two counts of felony assault of a...
Turnto10.com
Bail reduced for Rhode Island trainer accused of drugging, raping woman
(WJAR) — Court documents reveal bail was reduced Wednesday for a NBA skills trainer accused of drugging and raping a woman after a toxicology report showed no "commonly used date rape drugs." Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arrested in East Greenwich on Nov. 18. Police said the woman...
Swansea man injured in motorcycle crash
A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.
Valley Breeze
Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
Dartmouth man gets 3-5 years for rape, witness intimidation
Justin Camara pleaded guilty to rape and witness intimidation on Tuesday in Fall River Superior Court.
Valley Breeze
Lights, action as officials prepare for train station opening Jan. 23
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials. The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard...
iheart.com
Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity
A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
