Warwick, RI

ABC6.com

East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. Providence police told ABC 6 News that they are “looking into” the incident. While on the East Side, ABC 6...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Valley Breeze

Lights, action as officials prepare for train station opening Jan. 23

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket-Central Falls Commuter Rail Station is set to open on Monday, Jan. 23, though no official time had been set as of press time, according to officials. The new station now has its lights on at night and various finishing touches completed, including recently installed Lightguard...
PAWTUCKET, RI
iheart.com

Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A Rhode Island murder defendant is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity. Michael Soares of Pawtucket is accused of stabbing Jack Fay, a jogger in Warwick City Park, in 2013. A psychiatrist testified in a bench trial in Kent County Superior Court Wednesday that Soares was mentally unwell and...
