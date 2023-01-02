Ohio State Dominates Northwestern, 73-57, to Claim Its Second Big Ten Victory and Improve to 10-3 This Season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Dollar General Location Indefinitely Closes For Second TimeJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Football: Trayaum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFPThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in OhioIsla ChiuLakewood, OH
Eleven Warriors
Full-Court Press Proves Problematic For Ohio State Once Again As Late Justice Sueing Turnover Opens Door for Purdue Win
Sean McNeil could have been the hero. With the game tied 66-all and the final minute ticking away, the West Virginia transfer pulled up at the end of the shot clock and drilled a contested 3-pointer with two defenders closing out on him. Ohio State took a three-point lead with a fraction over 40 seconds to play, and it looked like the Buckeyes could close it out.
Eleven Warriors
The Five Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State Football As 2023 Begins
As the clock struck midnight and Noah Ruggles’ game-deciding field goal attempt sailed wide left with only three seconds remaining in the Peach Bowl, a new year began in multiple ways for Ohio State football. In the calendar sense, 2022 ended and 2023 began at almost the exact same...
Eleven Warriors
Top-Ranked Purdue Hands Ohio State Its First Home Loss of the Season, 71-69, in Wire-to-Wire Thriller
For the fifth straight time in the all-time series, Ohio State and Purdue went down to the wire on Thursday. But for the fourth time in the last five, the Buckeyes came up short. The top-ranked Boilermakers spoiled Ohio State’s unblemished 7-0 record at the Schottenstein Center in a 71-69...
Eleven Warriors
Zed Key Leaves Ohio State’s Game Against Purdue with Shoulder Sprain
Zed Key was expected to play a crucial role in Ohio State’s game against Purdue on Thursday night. Instead, Key left the game before the first TV timeout. While defending Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey in the post, Key grabbed for his shoulder and went immediately back to the locker room after play was stopped. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game later in the half after the injury was determined to be a shoulder sprain.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Sets Program Record for Best Start Ever By Improving to 16-0 with Win Over Minnesota
Ohio State women’s basketball has officially set a new record for the best start in program history. The Buckeyes made history on Thursday night by improving to 16-0 with an 83-71 win over Minnesota, marking the first time Ohio State has ever gone this far into a season without a loss.
Eleven Warriors
Watch Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing Discuss Ohio State’s 71-69 Loss to Purdue
Ohio State had a chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country, but the Buckeyes couldn’t quite finish the job. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 21 points in 35 minutes played and Justice Sueing scored 15 points in 32 minutes of game time, but a costly turnover by Sueing in the game’s final minute led to Purdue scoring the game’s final four points to beat Ohio State, 71-69, after Sensabaugh was unable to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Assistant Coach Jake Diebler Has "No Update" on Zed Key's Shoulder, Reviews Purdue Loss and Looks Ahead to Maryland
Top Ohio State assistant coach Jake Diebler met with media members on a Zoom call Friday to discuss the latest in Buckeye hoops. Diebler addressed Ohio State's two-point loss to top-ranked Purdue on Thursday, which saw starting center Zed Key leave the game with a shoulder sprain just four minutes into the action. Diebler said there's still "no update" on Key's health status as of the following morning.
Eleven Warriors
The Peach Bowl Averaged 22.1 Million Viewers, Ohio State's Run at QB Has Been Insane and the Buckeyes Have Played in Great Bowl Games
There’s lots of football and a little bit of basketball in this Skully. Have fun reading about them. CFP DRAWS EYEBALLS. Whether it's scheduled to face Georgia or Delta State University – I did not make this school up; their nickname is the Fighting Okras (yes, like the vegetable) – Ohio State will always draw a massive viewership for its games.
Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann, Zed Key And Eugene Brown Discuss Matchup With No. 1 Purdue, Guarding Zach Edey
Preparing for Purdue means getting ready to face one of the most unique individual challenges in college basketball. Boilermaker center Zach Edey stands 7-foot-4 and he's taken his game up more than one notch as a junior. Edey's averaging 21.7 points and 13.6 boards per game as the Big Ten's leading scorer and rebounder, and Ohio State knows exactly how difficult it will be to slow him down on Thursday.
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
2 taken to hospital after shooting at Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman were injured after being shot inside a home in Springfield Sunday morning, police said. Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of South Race Street at around 7:30 a.m. after reports of two victims suffering gunshot wounds, a Springfield Police Dispatch spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7.
Will mail be delivered the day after New Year’s Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Americans will not see their mail delivered until the third day of the New Year. With New Year’s Day falling on Sunday, all post office locations will close on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the federal holiday, the U.S. Postal Service said in a news release. Mail carriers will not […]
