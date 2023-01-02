ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ducks take on the Sharks in division play

San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (10-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the San Jose Sharks in a matchup of Pacific Division opponents. Anaheim is 5-5-1 against the Pacific Division and 10-24-4 overall. The Ducks have committed 186...
