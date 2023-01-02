Luka Doncic Admits He Sometimes Yells At Christian Wood: "He Doesn't Get Mad..."

Luka Doncic is not easy to play with due to his competitive nature but Christian Wood and he have found their chemistry.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been on an incredible run over the last couple of weeks. The squad was decimated with injuries to Josh Green, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, and more, losing most of their starting 5. This happened as the Mavs were teetering around a .500 record and the 9th seed in the West.

Over the last 5 games, Luka Doncic is carrying the Mavs to incredible wins. He has scored 50 points in 3 out of these 5 games and is making history every time he steps onto the court. Another reason for the Mavs success has been Christian Wood, who is finally starting in Kleber's absence. Doncic described his growing chemistry with Wood on the court.

"He doesn't get mad if sometimes I yell at him and that's what I appreciate. In the game, I am alive, sometimes it's hard to be with me on the court probably. I just want to win. He appreciates that, he never gets mad. He listens to me, I listen to him, so it's working great."

Doncic has been seen yelling at teammates and coaches quite often this season. He has been ever-consistent while his teammates have let him down at various points. However, it seems Wood understands the mission and what Luka is aspiring for.

Should The Mavericks Extend Christian Wood?

Christian Wood was traded for an expiring contract in the summer, and the question of his contract extension is coming up. The Mavs have seemed hesitant in offering Wood more than a 2-year deal to have cap space flexibility in 2025, but his play on the court is proving he deserves a long-term deal.

The Mavs would be foolish to let Wood walk, so hopefully, the parties can come to an agreement. Dallas just saw Jalen Brunson walk for nothing after a good season, and losing Wood in a similar fashion might be nightmarish for this franchise that hasn't built a winning team around Doncic just yet.

