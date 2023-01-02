Shaquille O'Neal Demands Answers After Seeing Ranking Of The Greatest Dunkers Ever

Shaquille O'Neal sparks debate after calling out greatest dunkers ranking.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Today, while the NBA may be all about shooting threes, that doesn't mean we've forgotten about one of the most exciting moves in the sport: the slam dunk.

From the very first NBA game to the most recent one, dunks are a classic in basketball and can be a powerful way to secure two points for your team. And while most NBA athletes can dunk at some level, some are better at it than others.

And while 4x champion Shaquille O'Neal may not be known as a "dunker," his dominance in the paint makes him uniquely qualified on this topic, and he was displeased with the results.

A quick look at the tier list shows some really good placements. Vince Carter, Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, and Dominique Wilkins are clearly some of the best we've ever seen at punching the ball through the hoop, but there are also some names that could be higher.

Fans obviously want Blake Griffin and LeBron James to be higher on this list, but there's also Shaq, who is all the way at tier 5. Maybe a higher position would be more appropriate for one of the most dominant players ever?

Where Does Shaq Rank Amongst The Greatest Centers In NBA History?

The Diesel's placement on the NBA All-Time hierarchy has always been a matter of great debate, but there's no question he's right up there with some of the best of All-Time. Besides being great at dunks, he was a premier shot-blocker, finisher, and rim runner in the paint.

In our list of the greatest centers ever, we ranked O'Neal 2nd All-Time behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

Shaquille O’Neal, due to his pure talent, is the second greatest big man of all time. While one can argue that Russell’s rings or Chamberlain’s stats allow them to leapfrog O’Neal, Shaq was just a wrecking ball of dominance where he ran riot in the league for nearly a decade.



Shaq had no answer and could score each and every time down the floor. Despite his unparalleled size and strength, Shaq was very mobile and could run the floor with ease. On defense, he was a nightmare to run into as he could move his feet and use his body to protect the rim.



What ultimately gives Shaq his legendary status was his ability to perform, and even outdo himself, in the NBA Finals. Some of his greatest performances led to him becoming a multiple-time champion.

Shaq obviously feels disrespected by the dunker's list, and it's hard to blame him for that. He was an absolute force during his prime and his slams, while not too flashy, were always impossible to stop.

But really, the same can be said for all of O'Neal's amazing career in the NBA.

