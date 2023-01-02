ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks

Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Bleacher Report

Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement

There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150

Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks

NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to Start vs. Jets Amid Tagovailoa, Bridgewater Injuries

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDaniel ruled out starter Tua Tagovailoa for the second consecutive week due to his placement in concussion protocol, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to suit up after suffering a finger injury in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Bleacher Report

NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18

In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...

Comments / 0

Community Policy