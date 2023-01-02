Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Potential Bengals vs. Ravens Wild Card Game Location Could Be Determined by Coin Flip
If the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, AFC North rivals, are scheduled to play against one another in the AFC Wild Card Round, the potential location of that game could be determined by a coin flip, the NFL announced Thursday. The league's proposal reads:. "If Baltimore defeats Cincinnati in Week...
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
6 NFL Playoff Contenders with Best 2023 NFL Draft Outlooks
Late in every season, fans begin to think about the next NFL draft. Losses don't always sting as much because an improvement in the first-round order is at stake. Some playoff contenders have the best of both worlds, though. Thanks to previous trades, each of the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks...
Schefter: NFL May Have Neutral-Site AFC Title Game After Bills, Bengals Postponement
There may not be any home-field advantage at this year's AFC Championship Game. Given the uncertainty regarding the conference standings and race for the No. 1 seed, after Monday's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was postponed when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field, the NFL is exploring multiple options for how to proceed with seeding and the playoffs.
Predicting NFL Teams That Will Be Most Active in Trade Talks During 2023 Offseason
The NFL postseason has yet to be played, so for 14 teams, the season is far from over. It's not time to worry about 2023 just yet. It might be in a week or so. Hopefully, it won't be for a month or so. However, for the other 18 teams...
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume, AFC Title Game Could Take Place at Neutral Site
The NFL has ruled that Monday's Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game, which was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a first-quarter hit, will be ruled a no-contest. The game carried significant AFC postseason seeding implications, and the NFL has released a memo (h/t ESPN's...
Jim Harbaugh Addresses NFL Rumors, Says He Expects to Return to Michigan in 2023
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh indicated his plans are to remain in his current position despite rumors about a move to the NFL:. "While no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023," Harbaugh said in the statement. The Athletic reported...
2023 NFL Draft Big Board: B/R NFL Scouting Dept.'s End-of-Season Top 150
Stars aligned and shone brightly on college football's biggest stages. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and TCU's Quentin Johnston saved some of their best football for bowl games and firmly established themselves as elite prospects. But the evaluation process for the 2023 NFL draft is far from complete....
Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love
Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 18 NFL Picks
NFL bettors face a unique challenge as they place wagers on Week 18 games. Some teams will play with a postseason spot up for grabs and seeding undecided, while other clubs will turn to backups to avoid risking injuries in a non-playoff campaign. As a result, we could see a few lopsided contests or spirited efforts to play spoiler.
Breaking Down the 7 True Super Bowl LVII Contenders on the Brink of the NFL Playoffs
Well, it's been a long, weird, winding road, but we're on the brink of the 2022 NFL playoffs. A few positions are up for grabs in Week 18, but it's already extremely clear who the seven top title contenders are. We're talking about the Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas...
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson to Start vs. Jets Amid Tagovailoa, Bridgewater Injuries
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Friday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the New York Jets on Sunday. McDaniel ruled out starter Tua Tagovailoa for the second consecutive week due to his placement in concussion protocol, while backup Teddy Bridgewater is questionable to suit up after suffering a finger injury in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.
Lamar Jackson Out for Ravens in Week 18 Because of Knee Injury; Hopeful for Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will remain out Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals because of a knee injury suffered December 4, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday. However, Jackson is considered "hopeful" for the start of the NFL playoffs. The Ravens were able to allow Jackson to fully recover...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray 'Probably' Won't Be Ready for 2023 Season After Knee Surgery
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't expect Kyler Murray to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season. He told reporters Murray underwent successful surgery Tuesday and added the star quarterback will "probably" be sidelined for Week 1 next year. Murray wrote in a tweet Tuesday "I'll...
Robert Saleh: Jets Committed to Zach Wilson Development 'Through Hell or High Water'
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to throw in the towel on second-year quarterback Zach Wilson. Saleh told reporters Wednesday the Jets "believe in the young man" and want to rebuild his confidence. "We're gonna grind with him," he said. "Through hell or high water we're going...
Sarah Taylor, Wife of Bengals' Zac Taylor, Leads Effort to Send Cards to Damar Hamlin
Sarah Taylor, the wife of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, is leading the efforts of 40 Cincinnati-area grade schools that are having students write get-well cards for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, per ESPN's Ben Baby. Cardinal Pacelli School which Taylor's four children attend, began the efforts to send...
NFL to Support Damar Hamlin with T-Shirts, Pregame Tribute, Field Painting in Week 18
In Week 18, the NFL and its players will show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will be a league-wide show of support for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> S Damar Hamlin in Week 18 <a href="https://t.co/i4MQtvoMxj">pic.twitter.com/i4MQtvoMxj</a>. The Bills...
