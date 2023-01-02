This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will play their final regular season game of the 2022 season when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. Both the Lions and Packers have been playing extremely well as of late, and this game certainly has a playoff feel to it. In fact, it essentially is a playoff game for the Packers, and it could be the same for the Lions if the Seahawks lose to the Rams earlier in the day.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO