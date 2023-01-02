Read full article on original website
Related
'Everybody's day comes at some point:' J.J. Watt gets in last practice of NFL career
The final day of Arizona Cardinals practice for the 2022 season arrived Friday, the last time players and coaches convened on the practice field at team headquarters. It was also the last practice of defensive lineman J.J. Watt's standout NFL career. Watt has one game left before he walks away from football, as he announced last month. ...
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots
The Buffalo Bills have shown resilience in overcoming numerous on- and off-field challenges, from winter storms that disrupted their schedule, to a mass shooting that devastated their community
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is once again being linked to an exit from coaching, and he responded to those rumors on Friday. A report this week suggested that McVay would likely get inquiries about stepping down as Rams coach to take a broadcasting job. On Friday, McVay said he found the interest “flattering”... The post Sean McVay responds to rumor about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dynamo sign former Sounders defender Brad Smith
The Houston Dynamo signed free agent defender Brad Smith to a two-year contract with club options for the 2025 and
