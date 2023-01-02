Recreation Complex "Agio inn" is located in the village Kolochava Mizhhirya region. Accommodation in comfortable modern buildings complement the vivid landscapes offered to our guests, they captivate the soul with its beauty. Recreation Complex is located in one of the centers of museums and historical values ​​of Transcarpathia. Kolochava known for its cultural and historical monuments both in Ukraine and abroad. Among the hotels Mizhhirya region, located near the ski resorts, complex "Agio" features an accessible location and high level of service. There are all necessary conditions for winter and summer holidays. We offer you comfortable accommodation for 14 comfort rooms of different categories, equipped with modern appliances, beautiful furnishings, with amenities inside. Near the complex is situated "Borkut" try mineral water from which everyone can. A fresh air will enjoy a picnic in the mountains and relax from everyday life. Comfortable rooms and friendly staff, excursions and local cuisine will help you experience the atmosphere of ancient mountain villages and make guests feel comfortable. At the disposal of tourists sauna, offers individual or dietary meals, excursions, transfers, organization of conferences and much more. In the restaurant - museum "Kolochavska fauna" you can order a special dinner and the live music and host for the holidays and corporate events.

1 DAY AGO