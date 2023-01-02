Are you looking for a family vacation or company event nearby Prague?Resort beach Nova Zivohost is the right place for you. In our resort you can find stylish accomodation on Slapska prehrada with all the comfort you would expect in a hotel and also beatifull nature around.Nova Zivohost is an ideal place for your holidays.Our team is ready to make your stay at Slapy unforgettable.Directly on the lakeside, less than 60kms far from Prague, in a quiet and tidy scene of a recently built complex, you can find an ideal place for your holidays. Tiled paths, benches, beautiful night lighting and full-grown trees create pleasant atmosphere of a park that closes around the residential zone connecting it with the lobby bar and a playground. 200 M of grass beach and a volleyball court make part of the resort.

2 DAYS AGO