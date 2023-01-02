Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WPFO
Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
WPFO
Poland man faces manslaughter charges in deadly Turner crash
TURNER (WGME) -- A man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman over the summer in Turner. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report the crash happened in August. Police say 59-year-old Holly Woods was heading north on Route 4 when a pickup heading...
WPFO
Home considered 'total loss' following Freeport fire, woman taken to hospital
FREEPORT (WGME) -- A home in Freeport is considered a total loss following a fire Thursday morning. Freeport Fire Chief Paul Conley says one woman was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. Officials say the fire started at a home on Joseph Drive off Webster Rd. Conley says...
WPFO
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
WPFO
'I'm devastated:' Gorham apartment tenants left without homes after truck hits building
GORHAM (WGME) -- A truck smashed into an apartment building in Gorham Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital. Investigators say the pickup truck was traveling towards Buxton on Narragansett Street and crossed over the center line before hitting a car traveling in the other direction. "The pickup truck then...
WPFO
Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed
NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
WPFO
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
WPFO
No one hurt in South Paris house fire
SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- The Paris Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night. The fire happened at 36 Upper Swallow Road. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
WPFO
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
WPFO
Man seriously injured after box truck hits cement truck on Maine Turnpike
KITTERY (WGME) -- Police say a Massachusetts man was seriously injured after the box truck he was driving slammed into the back of a cement truck on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery Thursday morning. Maine State Police say a 22-year-old Massachusetts man was driving a box truck when he hit...
WPFO
Police on scene of fatal crash in Woolwich
WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they are on scene of a fatal crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 near Dairy Queen Friday afternoon. Deputies say the crash involves two vehicles. Expect traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible. This story will be updated.
WPFO
Truck hits Gorham apartment building and multiple vehicles; man inside apartment injured
GORHAM (WGME) -- Two people were hospitalized and a Gorham apartment building was damaged when a truck slammed into it Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Route 202. The fire chief says a man was playing a video game while in his recliner in his apartment when a truck struck his home.
WPFO
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire
GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
WPFO
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
WPFO
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire
EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
WPFO
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
WPFO
Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him
LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
Comments / 0