Sanford, ME

Police investigate second death on Lewiston street in past 2 days

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police are investigating a second death on a Lewiston street in as many days. The Lewiston Police Department says a body was found around 2 p.m. in a home at 83 Bartlett Street. The residence is about a block away from where another body was found Thursday.
LEWISTON, ME
Poland man faces manslaughter charges in deadly Turner crash

TURNER (WGME) -- A man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash that killed a woman over the summer in Turner. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report the crash happened in August. Police say 59-year-old Holly Woods was heading north on Route 4 when a pickup heading...
TURNER, ME
2 taken to hospital after crash in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Portland Friday afternoon. The crash happened near 1124 Forest Ave. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. This story will be updated.
PORTLAND, ME
Court hearing for Wells man accused of attacking NYC police officers postponed

NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.
WELLS, ME
'We're seeing encampments:' Smaller Maine communities face growing housing crisis

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Maine's housing crisis isn't just hitting bigger cities like Portland. Hundreds of Maine communities are now dealing with growing issues involving homelessness. It's a part of Scarborough most people never see. "We're seeing encampments,” Scarborough Social Services Navigator Lauren Dembski-Martin said. “We're seeing folks living in motels....
SCARBOROUGH, ME
No one hurt in South Paris house fire

SOUTH PARIS (WGME) -- The Paris Fire Department says no one was hurt in a house fire Tuesday night. The fire happened at 36 Upper Swallow Road. Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze. The State Fire Marsal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
PARIS, ME
Police investigating after body found in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Police say a body was found in an entryway of an apartment building in Lewiston on Thursday. Police say the apartment building is on the corner of Bartlett and Walnut streets. A man walking his dog reportedly found the body under a blanket. Police are investigating the...
LEWISTON, ME
Police on scene of fatal crash in Woolwich

WOOLWICH (WGME) -- The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office says they are on scene of a fatal crash in Woolwich. The crash happened on Route 1 near Dairy Queen Friday afternoon. Deputies say the crash involves two vehicles. Expect traffic delays. Avoid the area if possible. This story will be updated.
WOOLWICH, ME
Teen reportedly armed with knife dies after being shot by police in New Hampshire

GILFORD, NH (WGME) -- A 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly armed with a knife, died after being shot by police in New Hampshire on Sunday. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday that officers arrived at a home on Varney Point Road in Gilford after authorities received a 911 call about a person armed with a knife.
GILFORD, NH
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
PORTLAND, ME
Truck hits 5 new cars at Volvo dealership in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGME) -- A pickup truck crashed into five new cars parked at Volvo dealership in Exeter, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Police say a truck jumped the curb and hit several new cars at a Volvo dealership on Portsmouth Ave. around 2 p.m. According to police, it appears that...
EXETER, NH
Mainer cashes in $1 million lottery ticket

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A Mainer bought a $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket from the 7-11 in Kittery and it paid off in seven figures. The Kittery resident’s ticket was worth a cool million dollars, according to the Maine Lottery. The Maine Lottery says it was the largest single...
KITTERY, ME
Lewiston mayor claims some city council members are trying to silence him

LEWISTON (WGME) – The Lewiston mayor says some members of the city council are trying to silence him. Tuesday night, city leaders discussed an amendment to the city’s rules that could affect his participation in council debates. The amendment would require the presiding officer, Mayor Carl Sheline, to...
LEWISTON, ME

