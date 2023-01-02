NEW YORK CITY (WGME) -- A court hearing for a Wells man accused of attacking three New York City police officers with a machete on New Year’s Eve has been postponed. Trevor Bickford, 19, was set to be in court Friday at 9 a.m., but according to the court clerk, he is "medically unfit" and remains in Bellevue Hospital in New York.

WELLS, ME ・ 14 HOURS AGO