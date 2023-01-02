ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Southern Cal official gets 6 months in college bribe case

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California athletics department official who accepted bribes from the ringleader of the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal to help get often unqualified students into the school as sports recruits has been sentenced to six months in prison. Donna Heinel was also sentenced Friday in Boston to two years of probation and was ordered to forfeit $160,000. Her sentencing came just two days after the ringleader, Rick Singer, was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison, by far the longest sentence in the so-called Operation Varsity Blues scandal that has led to convictions or guilty pleas from more than 50 people.
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff’s deputy has demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman’s shooter despite a violent criminal record. The mother of Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero called for the judge to step down Friday during an emotional memorial service. Cordero was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic stop in the city of Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles. The driver, William Shae McKay, pulled a gun and shot the deputy as he approached the vehicle. McKay was later killed in a shootout with law enforcement.
