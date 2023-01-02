ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers vs Ravens: 4 takeaways from the first half

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens go into halftime with Baltimore up 10-6 after a touchdown in the final seconds. Here are the big takeaways from the first half.

No way Chris Boswell is healthy

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Since returning from IR, kicker Chris Boswell is 3-for-7 on field goal tries. Boswell clanked what should have been an easy one in the first half and doesn’t look like himself at all.

Steelers run defense showing cracks

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh’s defense came out and absolutely stuffed the Ravens run game in the first quarter. But as the first half wound down, you could see Baltimore cracking some runs and you have to wonder how long the defense can hold out.

Why no punch in the Steelers passing game?

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The players are there. Is it a lack of execution? Poor scheme? Something is crippling the Steelers passing game as Kenny Pickett goes in with only 42 passing yards and this offense seems incapable of scoring touchdowns.

Run game stays strong

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers running back tandem of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are doing everything they are supposed to. Harris has 49 yards at halftime and Warren has 48 and both guys are carrying an otherwise inept Steelers offense.

