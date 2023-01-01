ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers start rookie LB Mark Robinson over Devin Bush

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers made some lineup adjustments this week to account for the power run game of the Baltimore Ravens. The biggest has been starting rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson over veteran Devin Bush.

At the other inside linebacker spot, Myles Jack and Robert Spillane have alternated reps to help keep fresh legs in there against a huge Ravens offensive front.

In the first meeting between these two teams the Ravens rushed for 215 yards and you can see the Steelers coaches are going above and beyond to force the Ravens to move the football by throwing it.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

