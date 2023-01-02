The expectation going into December 2022 was that the month would skew cold and likely be the coldest of the three 2022-23 winter months with an active and highly variable weather pattern. In the end, despite a significant cold period from the 10th through the 15th with cold again at times during the week of the 18th and especially through the Christmas weekend, the monthly mean temperature of 31.9 degrees was 1.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 thirty year climate normal. The warm periods early in the month, with a three consecutive day run in the 50s from the 6th through the 8th, and again at the close of the month, with record warmth on the 30th and 31st, were so warm that they more than balanced out the cold that did occur.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO