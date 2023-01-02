Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
WRGB
Schuyler Achievement Academy to be renamed Roots Academy at West Hill
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — One local school will soon have a new name, and it's not because of the new mandate from the state that we've been talking about. Albany's school board voted unanimously on December 15th to change the name of the Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy to Roots Academy at West Hill in order to align with the District's renaming policy.
WRGB
Albany looking for various funding sources to cover repair costs for City Hall
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Albany’s City Hall is in need of major repairs – about $15 million worth, according to Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. “The roof needs to be completely replaced. It is well over 50 years old. There are integrity issues with the tiles on the roof. We have a major issue with the clock tower where some pieces separated and fell and so that had to be netted and we continue to see that deterioration,” said Sheehan.
WRGB
Knife-wielding teenager prompts lockout, delayed dismissal in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The Principal of Arbor Hill Elementary School in Albany is providing more information about what led to a lockout at 3:25 p.m., which is typically the school's dismissal time. In a letter home to families, School Principal Rosalind Gaines-Harrell says students were actively boarding school buses...
WRGB
Capital Region Weather Stats. for December 2022 and the Past Year
The expectation going into December 2022 was that the month would skew cold and likely be the coldest of the three 2022-23 winter months with an active and highly variable weather pattern. In the end, despite a significant cold period from the 10th through the 15th with cold again at times during the week of the 18th and especially through the Christmas weekend, the monthly mean temperature of 31.9 degrees was 1.5 degrees above the 1991-2020 thirty year climate normal. The warm periods early in the month, with a three consecutive day run in the 50s from the 6th through the 8th, and again at the close of the month, with record warmth on the 30th and 31st, were so warm that they more than balanced out the cold that did occur.
WRGB
Guilty plea in 2021 shooting death of a Troy man
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man faced an Albany County Judge, pleading guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of another man. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Damien McCaskey, back on May10th. 2021 in the area of First Street in Albany, recklessly caused the death of Danny Pearson.
WRGB
Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained
COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
WRGB
A look at the numbers as violent crime rises in Albany
It's been six months and one day since Debbie Eley's daughter was gunned down in Albany. "She was definitely missed this holiday. The grief of losing a child is overwhelming. Some days overbearing, and the difficulties of realizing that she'll never be on this earth again is really a hard pill to swallow most days.," said Eley.
WRGB
Could student-led tutoring be secret weapon against pandemic learning loss?
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — As many school districts suffer poor test scores, one seems to be finding some success. CBS 6 has been reporting a lot about learning loss, which has only become worse during the pandemic. From tanking test scores, to students being several grades behind in subjects, it's a problem facing students and educators daily.
WRGB
As shelters fill, Capital Region municipalities work to address affordable housing
Saratoga Springs — Over the last three years, the Shelters of Saratoga has seen a steady increase in people needing help, especially in Code Blue alerts. From 32 in 2020, to 44 in 2021 and 58 in 2022 and now into 2023, they say it's an alarming trend. The...
WRGB
Investments in nursing programs looking to fill staffing gaps
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Thursday afternoon. The Senate Majority leader, who also represents New York in the United States Senate, announced significant investments into local nursing programs in our region, amongst other federal support he is bringing to the area. Maria...
WRGB
Albany Patroons Hire Derrick Rowland as their Head Coach
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We have breaking news from the Albany Patroons. The head coaching search is over. The Patroons have announced that Derrick Rowland will return to coach the team for this upcoming season. Named "Mr. Patroon", as a player, Rowland guided them to their first two championship titles in 1984 and 1988. He was also instrumental in the return of the team in 2017 as he led the negotiations to get professional basketball back in Albany.
WRGB
Troy man sentenced to prison, found guilty in violent rape
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man will spend over 2 decades in prison, sentenced after being found guilty of rape and other charges. Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced that Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy was found guilty back in June of 2022 on multiple charges in connection with a rape in that city.
WRGB
Former GE Engineer Sentenced for Conspiring to Steal Secrets for China
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - Xiaoqing Zheng of Niskayuna has been sentenced to serve 24 months in prison for conspiring to steal General Electric trade secrets with the goal of them benefiting the People's Republic of China. That's according to the Assistant Attorney General of the U.S. Justice Department's National Security Division Matthew Olsen.
WRGB
Four arrested on drug charges in Saratoga County, following lengthy investigation
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Four people were arrested following what the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is calling a lengthy investigation. According to investigators, back on December 29th, members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Shahid Smith, 41. Search warrants were executed are two homes...
WRGB
Police investigating death of one-year-old child in Glenville
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Glenville are investigating the death of a one-year-old child in the town. This is a developing story and we are working to learn more.
WRGB
Shot fired, followed by crash, Police seeking man they believe was involved
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Police in Gloversville are looking for a man they believe shot at a vehicle that was in a head on collision shortly thereafter. Police say officers on January 5th, at around 6:15 AM responded to the area of South Main St. in the vicinity of Country Farms.
WRGB
Man charged with attempted murder, accused of firing weapon at victim's vehicle
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Police in Bethlehem say they have arrested a Troy man, accused of firing a weapon at the victim's vehicle. The incident, according to police, occurred at around 7:00 PM, back on February 15th of 2022 at a home in Delmar. He's accused if firing a...
WRGB
Knife, 'imitation' guns recovered, two arrested in connection to mall fight, say police
Two 18-year-olds have been charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons charges following an investigation into a fight at Colonie Center. Investigators say officers responded to Colonie Center at around 6:00 PM on December 28th, for a report of a fight involving knives and handguns. One victim was located with...
Comments / 0