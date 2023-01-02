ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMPD searching for missing Virginia man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students. The federal grant, called Project RESOLVE, awards the school system with $17 million to enhance mental health services. CMPD investigating deadly shooting in north Charlotte, searching for suspect.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mega Mommy March aims to unite community, push to end gun violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an alarming year regarding the number of homicides across Charlotte in 2022, the focus this year is to start off with a message: enough is enough. “We need everybody at the beginning of the year to take a stance,” said Sevhn Robinson, founder of Mommies...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman

Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road. Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink. Not only are the dumpsters overflowing, but the ground is covered as well. Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mountain wintry mix possible this weekend as temps drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cooldown begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix. As a high pressure system takes over, expect nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop near 34°.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

Another person was also injured in the crash. One hurt in fiery crash on I-85 S ramp to I-77 S in north Charlotte. The overnight crash happened in north Charlotte. One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rowan EDC hires new Marketing and Communications Manager

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has hired Mollie Ruf as the organization’s new marketing and communications manager. Ruf is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in Rowan County since 2009. She is joining the Rowan EDC team after working for the past six plus years at Rowan’s premiere marketing agency, Miller Davis, Inc., where she served as the Director of Digital Services. Ruf replaces Jay Garneau who recently relocated to Miami, Florida.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

4 injured in crash that left Northbound I-77 near Davidson closed

DAVIDSON, N.C. — All northbound lanes of I-77 near Davidson were shut down because of a crash Tuesday evening that left four people injured. According to the DriveNC map, the crash on the highway happened around 5 p.m. near the exit to Davidson. The scene was on part of the highway that spans across Lake Norman, specifically over Gambles Creek.
DAVIDSON, NC

