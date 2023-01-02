Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Getting to know 3 different Charlotte creatives in the new year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Take on a new perspective in the new year and discover a few new artists in the Charlotte area taking their creativity and skills to the next level. Tim Miner and Matt Olin of Charlotte is Creative stopped by QC@3 to help shine a light,...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing Virginia man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for man last seen three days ago. JaZavier McLaughlin was last seen walking around 4:23 p.m. June 3 along the 2300 block of Tipton Drive. McLaughlin is from Danville, Virginia and might request help getting back home, officers said. Police also...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex resolved after compactor malfunction fixed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After nearly two weeks, the trash pile at Arbor Glen apartments has been cleaned up. WBTV was first made aware of the excessive trash buildup at the apartment complex when a resident called in a tip Wednesday evening. One neighbor who did not want to go...
WBTV
Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to recruit more bus drivers. The shortage of bus drivers has been going on for a couple of years now and the district wants those who may be interested to know there are some good benefits that come with the job.
WBTV
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A
WBTV
Mega Mommy March aims to unite community, push to end gun violence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an alarming year regarding the number of homicides across Charlotte in 2022, the focus this year is to start off with a message: enough is enough. “We need everybody at the beginning of the year to take a stance,” said Sevhn Robinson, founder of Mommies...
WBTV
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman
WBTV
Charlotte cyclists ask for safety improvements following crash near Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte cyclists say something needs to change after a woman was hit Thursday evening by a car while cycling near the intersection of The Plaza and Hamorton. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Cyclists who spoke with WBTV said it’s a situation that...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
WBTV
Health Department: Mecklenburg Co. experiencing “high” level of COVID-19 cases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is now experiencing a “high” level of reported COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s community level tool and numbers reported by the county’s Public Health department. The county was reported to be in the medium...
WBTV
Novant and Atrium welcome first babies of 2023 throughout greater Charlotte region
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hello 2023, and hello new babies!. Novant Health and Atrium Health welcome their first babies born in the new year on Sunday throughout different greater Charlotte region locations. The first baby born arrived at Novant in New Hanover Regional Medical Center at 12:02 a.m. The parents...
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
WBTV
Mountain wintry mix possible this weekend as temps drop
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cooldown begins today with increased rain chances for the weekend!. First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Showers, mountain wintry mix. As a high pressure system takes over, expect nothing but sunshine for today with high temperatures noticeably cooler in the middle to upper 50s. Overnight, temperatures will drop near 34°.
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
WBTV
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte
WBTV
‘Significant’ traffic delays expected after gas line cut in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - ‘Significant’ traffic delays in northeast Charlotte after a large natural gas line was cut, Charlotte Fire Department is reporting. An eight-inch steel line was severed in the area of Medical Plaza Drive and West WT Harris Boulevard. Piedmont Natural Gas remains on scene making...
WBTV
Rowan EDC hires new Marketing and Communications Manager
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has hired Mollie Ruf as the organization’s new marketing and communications manager. Ruf is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in Rowan County since 2009. She is joining the Rowan EDC team after working for the past six plus years at Rowan’s premiere marketing agency, Miller Davis, Inc., where she served as the Director of Digital Services. Ruf replaces Jay Garneau who recently relocated to Miami, Florida.
4 injured in crash that left Northbound I-77 near Davidson closed
DAVIDSON, N.C. — All northbound lanes of I-77 near Davidson were shut down because of a crash Tuesday evening that left four people injured. According to the DriveNC map, the crash on the highway happened around 5 p.m. near the exit to Davidson. The scene was on part of the highway that spans across Lake Norman, specifically over Gambles Creek.
