A Fabulous Fish? The Man With the Rocking Chair Delivery? The Sale of the Century? Chest Moss?. The Padres are still looking to add to their roster, especially in the starting pitching rotation, and have plenty of options in both free agency and potential trade targets. On the first OnFriar Podcast of 2023, NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp dive into who's out there, who the Padres are looking at, and some under-the-radar ideas that deserve attention.

