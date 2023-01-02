Daily Update: WWE office move, Raw & AEW Dynamite ticket update, Mike Pappas

Dave Meltzer also talks about weekend Google trends and some WWE injuries.

*The life and times of Stephan Bonnar, a look at a person who was one of the key building blocks of the popularity of UFC, including the Forrest Griffin fight, his relationship with Griffin after the fight, season one of Ultimate Fighter and the building years, life after UFC, the feud with Tito Ortiz, his pro wrestling days and much more.

*Match of the week and performer of the week

*The WWE signing of Dragon Lee, full details of the deal, unique stipulations in the deal, how long WWE had been after him and what he told people he asked for decision making help

*How AAA, WWE and AEW had talent on the same show, including in the same match and the unique situation there

*Coverage of Wednesday's AAA show in Acapulco, production issues, match to go out of your way to see

*What AEW knew about Dragon Lee

*Comparing his potential in AEW and WWE

*WWE talks using Lee to help expand

*A look at Stardom's Sumo Hall show

*A look at a lot of Stardom plans going forward

*Dragon Gate's Final Gate show

*WWE does its traditional Christmas week show in Madison Square Garden

*How the show did as compared with the last 13 years

*The life and times of Hall of Famer Johnny Doyle, one of the great promoters of all-time

*A detailed look at the ratings over the past week

*Streaming numbers and international TV numbers

*CMLL's Jan. 1 cage match where somebody loses their mask

*Konnan talks about his health

*Cain Velasquez talks about his returning to wrestle and teaming with Daniel Cormier

*All Japan bringing in Minoru Suzuki

*NOAH's Budokan Hall show

*Tokyo Dome preview

*Shibata vs. Tom Lawlor

*Ricky Steamboat talks why he didn't wrestle Ric Flair

*Notes on the death of former WWE promoter Doc Holliday and why he was so well liked

*Anniversary of the first splash off the cage top

*AEW loses TV outlet in Canada and story behind it

*Tony Khan says AEW isn't going anywhere

*Ticket sales for upcoming AEW & WWE shows

*Bellator signs former Olympic medalist

*WrestleMania updates

*Mysterio family angle

*Notes from all the WWE holiday house shows

This Week's Retro Observer Newsletter:

November 21, 2005 Observer Newsletter: The death of Eddie Guerrero

Bryan and I will be back tonight with Wrestling Observer Radio for subscribers covering the news of the last few days. We will also likely have time for questions that you can send to mailbag@wrestlingobserver.com.

I want to wish everyone a happy new year. I don't know that this coming year will have the wrestling stories the past year had between Vince McMahon leaving WWE and the death of big names like Antonio Inoki, Scott Hall, and others. But it will likely be a very interesting year because in a sense it's getting somewhat close to television contract time and you can see major changes coming in the television industry as well. Every time you hear that rights fees make no sense and the bubble will burst, it never does. But television itself is facing major cutbacks due to advertiser decreases and carriage fees decreases as more homes leave cable. The ability to navigate a clearly changing landscape is going to be the biggest business stories over the next few years.

We're looking for your thoughts on the Thursday Stardom show and today's NOAH show at Budokan Hall, thumbs up, down or middle, best and worst match to dave@wrestlingobserver.com.

Years in the making, WWE is planning its move to a new location in Stamford, CT, in the coming year (Thanks to Mike Kuzmuk)

Nothing from wrestling, boxing or MMA made the top 20 lists of Google trends. With the exception of John Cena's return on Friday's WWE SmackDown, it was doubtful anything would as there were no major boxing matches and the biggest MMA show was in Japan.

Mike Pappas, who at probably 5'3" and 175 pounds was probably the smallest full-time wrestler in WWWF in the 70s, passed away today at the age of 81. Pappas was a very good worker but in those days there was no way a guy of his size would be pushed. He posed for a number of publicity photos with Andre the Giant (an example seen above) when Andre first came to WWWF to accentuate Andre's size. There was a movie made on his life recently. After he retired from wrestling in 1978, he bought a jewelry company in Springfield, MO, in 1979 and the store flourished. (Thanks to Brian Hoops)

Manny Pacquiao signed a deal to fight in Rizin in 2023. He was brought out at the New Year's Eve show and said he's agreed for a fight next year, that the date would be announced shortly, and Rizin would choose his opponent. Pacquiao will almost certainly do a boxing match, likely against an MMA fighter who would be no threat to him, similar to the deal Floyd Mayweather had for his September fight with Mikuru Asakura.

The episode of Barmageddon with Sasha Banks will be airing Monday night after WWE Raw at 11 PM Eastern. They have a competition with Banks (who used the name since this was filmed a long time ago and was done through WWE) and Nikki Bella, who hosts the show.

Gunther was said to be okay after taking a chair shot from Ricochet on Friday's SmackDown while Kevin Owens came out of the main event tag team match with a black eye.

Today's Oregonian had a story on state legislator Vera Katz introducing a bill in 1973 to legalize women's wrestling in the state. Women's wrestling had taken place in Oregon prior to 1955 when the state legislature passed a law banning it. At the time, local women challenged the law and it was taken to the Oregon Supreme Court where the presiding judge upheld the law.

As of today, there are 8300 tickets out for Raw in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena, so they will have a big crowd for the show. Currently advertised is Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the U.S. title and Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's title. Theory missed his scheduled main event Friday night in Toronto.

There are 8200 tickets out for Wednesday's AEW show in Seattle -- their first time in the market. It's the biggest AEW crowd since November's Full Gear in Newark, NJ.

Jake Lee, whose contract with All Japan ended yesterday, showed up at today's NOAH show at Budokan Hall.

Other Wrestling

Nick Aldis is now officially a free agent after years working for Billy Corgan's NWA -- many of those years as champion. He made it clear he was leaving months ago and hadn't been used, but his contract expired yesterday.

AAW from Friday night in Chicago: Jah C & Calvin Tankman b Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz to win the vacant AAW tag titles, Ren Jones b Brayden Lee, Fred Yehi b Gary Jay, Masha Slamovich won Chi Town Rumble eliminating Ace Austin to win it (Slamovich can challenge for any AAW title whenever she wants to, Davey Vega b Cash Jaxon to keep the Heritage title, Christi Jaynes b Sierra to keep the women's title, Masha Slamovich b Jaynes to win the title cashing in, Jake Something b Mance Warner to keep the AAW title.

Prestige Wrestling from Friday night in Worcester, MA: Alan Angels b Alec Price, Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas b Victor Chase & J Cruz, Anthony Henry b Robert Martyr, Bobby Orlando b Chris Brady, Kevin Blackwood b Anthony Greene, Akira b Atticus Cogar, Willow Nightingale b Jody Threat, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley b Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards

Boom Pro Wrestling drew a sellout 150 last night in Vancouver, BC: Casey Ferreira b Maxwell Benson, Malik Melo b Scott Henson, Nicole Matthews b Miles Deville, Shareef Morrow b Jacky Lee, Abraham Lincoln b Billy Suede in a loser leave town machine match, Kyle Fines & Taryn from Accounting b Cat Power for 50% ownership in the company, Randy Myers b Brady Malibu to win the Boom title at 11:59 and 59 seconds p.m. Pacific time with the idea it was the last pro wrestling match of 2022. They had a clock and the wrestlers timed their finish using the clock.

Insane Wrestling Revolution from Thursday night in Monroe, MI: Ace Evans b AD Norman, Tanner Nix b Zach Thomas, Bry Sullivan & Damien Chambers b Nate Bock & Chinstrap Jesus, N8 Mattson & Benjamin Boone and The Saint Brothers, Buckeye Sam b Kenny Urban, Jason Hotch b Aiden Prince, Rhino b John E. Bravo, Dirty Dango b Johnny Swinger, Aaron Orion & Jack Price b Trey Miguel & Tommy Vendetta, Dread King Logan won over Heath Slater, Madman Fulton and Big Kon (Konnor from WWE) (thanks to Leonard Brand)

Pro Wrestling Eve runs 1/7 at the Venue in Great Portland Street in London with Miyu Yamashita vs. Lizzy Ev for the Eve championships plus Millie McKenzie vs. Emersyn Jayne.

Top Rope Promotions in Fall River, MA on Friday night before 100-150 fans: Little Mean Kathleen b Luscious Latasha, Beastmasters won Tag Team Turmoil, Cesar Leo b Brett Ryan Gosselin, Channing Thomas b Jora Johl, Jora Johl won Rumble (thanks to Arya Witner)

--First Wrestling in Minneapolis on 1/13 has Arez vs. ASF vs. Komander vs. Gringo Loco.