Police: Man stabbed to death in Claremont in city's first homicide of the year

The first homicide of the year happened in Claremont a few hours into the new year.

Officials say the victim was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in front of 1335 College Ave.

Police say they received a call from the Bronx Care Health System emergency room around 4 a.m. and when they arrived found two people with stab wounds - 63-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman.

Neighbors say the woman injured is the victim's girlfriend and he was visiting her when a group of people approached them and a dispute began.

Police have not offered any information on the people responsible, but neighbors say they think four or five people were involved in the attack.

Devastated friends and family are hoping to hold a vigil Monday afternoon.

Police say the woman who was stabbed is expected to be OK.

The suspects are still on the loose.