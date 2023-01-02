ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

The Astonishing Way COVID Could Actually Help Us Cure Cancer

By David Axe
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KazMN_0k0ch4es00
Getty Images

The novel coronavirus could help us cure cancer. Well, certain cancers.

The COVID pandemic gave the pharmaceutical industry the push it needed to finally finish developing messenger-RNA technology so that companies such as Moderna and Pfizer could use the tech for its COVID vaccines.

Now the pharmaceutical industry is using the same mRNA platforms for cancer vaccines. Dozens of these new vaccines are in development—and experts say there’s a chance they’ll drive the biggest decrease in cancer mortality in decades.

It’s worth noting a key difference between mRNA shots for COVID versus mRNA shots for cancer. MRNA vaccines prevent COVID. They won’t prevent cancer. Instead, they’ll treat cancer after you’ve caught it. In that sense, “vaccine”—even though it’s the accepted term—is something of a misnomer when it comes to mRNA applications for cancer. “Therapy” might be a better term.

In any event, mRNA vaccines for cancer have been in the works for a couple of years now, but the first tangible sign of real progress came just last week. On Dec. 13, Massachusetts-based Moderna and partner Merck—the New Jersey pharma giant— announced the initial results of the first ever randomized human trial for an mRNA cancer vaccine.

The two companies enrolled 157 people with late-stage melanoma for the trial. Volunteers received either the antibody therapy Keytruda, or Keytruda combined with a new vaccine called mRNA-4157. Adding mRNA-4157 reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 44 percent, the companies reported.

The key to mRNA-4157, and any other mRNA cancer vaccine, is that it can be tailored for an individual patient. As its name implies, “messenger RNA” is just a medium that communicates a message. The message is a scrap of genetic material—RNA—that tells a person’s immune system to produce a particular, disease-fighting protein.

Developers can encode mRNA to produce a wide array of proteins. For, say, preventing COVID—or reducing different cancerous tumors. “The flexibility is extraordinarily attractive,” Elias Sayour, a University of Florida neurosurgeon whose RNA Engineering Laboratory is working on cancer vaccines, told The Daily Beast.

But the flexibility that makes an mRNA vaccine so attractive is also a problem. How do you know exactly what RNA to add to a particular patient’s vaccine? “Not all cancers are the same,” Sayour explained. “To overcome this, prediction algorithms are used to identify unique information in an individual's cancer that will be recognized by their immune system.”

MRNA was in development for nearly 50 years before COVID finally compelled governments to pump money into the effort, helping the industry finally finish the first mRNA vaccines two years ago. The basic platform for an mRNA cancer jab is actually pretty old. It’s the algorithms that are new.

“The manufacturing process starts with the identification of genetic mutations in a patient’s tumor cells that could give rise to neoantigens,” the U.S. National Cancer Institute explained . Neoantigens are proteins that form on cancer cells. “Computer algorithms then predict which neoantigens are most likely to bind to receptors on T-cells and stimulate an immune response,” the institute added.

In theory, an mRNA-maker could produce a personalized cancer vaccine in as little as four weeks, Sayour said. In practice, we need a lot more mutation-detecting algorithms and a lot more testing before mRNA vaccines are ready for routine use on cancers.

Sayour stressed that mRNA will probably work better for some cancers than for others. Not all cancers are “immunogenic,” meaning they trigger an immune response. Without an immune response, we might not know which protein to encode in an mRNA jab. “MRNA vaccines are likely to work in cancers like melanoma that are considered immunogenic,” Sayour explained. Temper your expectations for other cancers.

There are other possible limitations on mRNA as a cure for cancer. Henry Wang, a chemical engineering professor who studies vaccine production at the University of Michigan, told The Daily Beast he’s worried about production.

You can’t churn out mRNA cancer shots the same way you churn out mRNA shots for COVID. How do you scale and manage production of a drug that requires such careful and detailed individualization? “It creates an entirely different set of [quality-control] and manufacturing issues,” Wang said.

There’s also the issue of cost. Because they’re essentially boutique products, each vaccine would be designed for one or a few people and manufactured in small quantities. That means mRNA cancer jabs may end up being really expensive. It’s possible mRNA will work great against some or many cancers, but be too pricey for most people. “Someone has to address the issue of cost versus benefit,” Wang said.

Sayour, for one, said he’s optimistic. Even taking into account the problems of customization and production, mRNA seems to be our best near-term pharmaceutical tool for reducing cancer deaths. “It seems to have the best balance of commercialization and personalization.”

If pharmaceutical developers can write a host of algorithms, complete large-scale trials, figure out the production processes and thread the cost-benefit needle, cancer vaccines might be viable—and save a lot of lives.

Even if they can’t, and mRNA jabs for cancer fall flat, the basic tech could still have a bright future. Moderna is already working on mRNA jabs for around two dozen diseases, including herpes and Zika. German firm BioNTech SE is even working up mRNA for multiple sclerosis.

MRNA got its start preventing COVID. Treating cancer might be next. It’s a safe bet that neither disease will be the last to square off with this particular tech.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
Gizmodo

A Common Diabetes Drug May Reduce Long Covid Risk, Trial Data Finds

Preliminary data from a randomized clinical trial may point to a potential way to prevent long covid. The trial found that covid-19 patients who took metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug, were noticeably less likely to be diagnosed with long covid up to 10 months later than people in the control group. More research will be needed to confirm the implications of this study, however.
NBC News

A new weight loss drug could become the best-selling drug of all time. Who can afford it?

An Eli Lilly drug if approved for weight loss could become the best-selling drug of all time, but concerns are mounting about who will actually be able to afford it. Experts are confident that the drug, called tirzepatide, will be granted approval by the Food and Drug Administration sometime next year. If that’s the case, it would join two other popular — and expensive — recently approved weight loss drugs on the market, Wegovy and Saxenda, both from the drugmaker Novo Nordisk.
scitechdaily.com

New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis

The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
tctmd.com

Both COVID-19 and Vaccination Raise the Risk of POTS

The likelihood of getting diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) increases after both COVID-19 and vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection, although COVID-19 itself poses a greater risk, observational data suggest. Comparing a 90-day period before exposure and a 90-day period after exposure, in fact, the probability of receiving a POTS-associated...
The Independent

14 symptoms of pancreatic cancer you’re most likely to ignore

If you’ve got indigestion and stomach ache, and maybe you’re off your food and feeling a bit sick, you might think you’ve just got a tummy bug. And while that’s by far the most likely cause, always be aware that they’re the symptoms of something far worse too – the UK’s fifth biggest cancer killer, pancreatic cancer.Symptoms of the disease, which is diagnosed in around 10,500 people in the UK every year, can often be mistaken for other, far more benign, conditions, and that’s why many people don’t seek medical help until the cancer is in its later stages...
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
Healthline

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Women Should Look Out For

Because bladder cancer is much more common in males, early signs in females are often overlooked by healthcare professionals and females themselves. Key symptoms, such as blood in your urine, may warrant further testing. The. estimates that new cases of bladder cancer will affect around 61,700 men and 19,480 women...
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy