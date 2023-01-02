Read full article on original website
These States Ended 2022 With Strong Marijuana Sales, Retailers Sold Billions In Cannabis
MA Marijuana Sales Surpass $1.4B in 2022, New Board To Oversee Funding For Cannabis Equity Applicants. Over the past year, Massachusetts recreational sales totaled $1.42 billion, according to a report from the state's Cannabis Control Commission. July sales were the highest, amounting to $132.4 million, followed by $130.8 million in...
Ohio's GOP-Led Weed Sentencing Bill Gets Gov. Signature, Lawmakers Review Legalization Yet Again
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a GOP-led bill seeking to prevent people from the burden of a criminal record for a simple marijuana paraphernalia arrest into law on Tuesday, reported Signal Cleveland. Senate Bill 288, a large-scale criminal justice legislation from Sen. Nathan Manning (R), contains marijuana-specific provisions under which...
Illinois' Recreational Cannabis Sales Hit Record-Setting $1.5B In 2022
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) announced that 2022 set adult-use cannabis sales records in all categories it tracks, including the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month, reported NewsChannel20. For the year, Illinois adult-use cannabis shops sold...
Cannabis Workforce Initiative And Cornell University Offer Cannabis Education & Training In New York
With the launch of recreational marijuana sales in New York, a number of groups are seeking to educate future entrepreneurs. A group that provides industry training is looking for residents who'd like to get educated and trained to take part in this potentially billion-dollar industry. What’s It About?. Partially...
