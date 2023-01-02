(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska has a new Governor. On Thursday afternoon Jim Pillen was sworn in to the office. What might Nebraskans see from the new administration?. “It’s hard to predict a little bit. What we can probably say is that this administration, what they ran on, to the extend that Jim Pillen had much of a message in the general election, was that he would be the continuation of the status quo. His campaign was posing with Pete Ricketts, financed by Pete Ricketts with the political team of Ricketts and has appointed many of his hold overs,” said Ryan Horn, owner of Bull Horn Communication Political & Ad consultant company.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO