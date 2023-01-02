Read full article on original website
Governor Pillen creates Broadband Office to improve internet access across Nebraska
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — On just his second day as Nebraska governor, Jim Pillen signed an executive order creating a new Broadband Office, according to a media release by his office. The new office will be an extension of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), and will work under...
Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol. Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in […] The post Hog farmer Jim Pillen takes reins as Nebraska’s governor appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Efforts to eliminate inheritance tax expected during 2023 Nebraska legislative session
KEARNEY, Neb. — At this year’s legislative session, lawmakers could repeal the state’s unpopular inheritance tax. "We are going to try to eliminate it. It's a really big deal, especially for rural Nebraska, farmers and ranchers," said Sen. Teresa Ibach, District 44. State Sen. Tom Briese will...
Advocates of permitless concealed carry gather at Nebraska State Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Advocates of a controversial concealed carry bill being proposed in the Nebraska Legislature came to the State Capitol on Friday. Nebraskans Against Government Overreach rallied in support pf the bill and several other causes. “It should have been passed last year,” said Allie French, the...
Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot
LINCOLN — Backers of a dramatic change in state taxation announced changes to their proposal on Thursday as they launched a petition drive to place a “consumption” tax plan before Nebraska voters in 2024. Speakers at a press conference said that a tax on consumption would fix the state’s “broken” tax system, reduce cost by […] The post Backers of Nebraska consumption tax amend proposal, launch petition drive for 2024 ballot appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska farmers pilot how to spray less, grow more with Greeneye Technology
With artificial intelligence and selective spraying capabilities, Greeneye Technology is changing how producers control weeds. As the “pioneer of AI-enabled precision spraying,” Greeneye Technology’s mission is to help U.S. farmers regain the billions of dollars of production lost each year due to weeds. Major agricultural powerhouses such...
Latest economic report shows Nebraska still in a weak economy
The Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator report, issued by the Bureau of Business Research, showed another decline in November. The report is overseen by UNL professor Eric Thompson, the chair of the UNL economics department. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, dropped 0.16%. “The leading...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director
Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.
’49 states — can they all be wrong?’: Nebraska senator proposes bicameral legislature
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A constitutional amendment introduced on Thursday would switch Nebraska’s Legislature from unicameral to bicameral. Nebraska’s unique unicameral Legislature is something we’ve had since 1937. But now, Sen. Steve Erdman said it’s not the best option because it gives urban areas too much...
Local political observer shares views on new Pillen administration
(Omaha,Neb.) — Nebraska has a new Governor. On Thursday afternoon Jim Pillen was sworn in to the office. What might Nebraskans see from the new administration?. “It’s hard to predict a little bit. What we can probably say is that this administration, what they ran on, to the extend that Jim Pillen had much of a message in the general election, was that he would be the continuation of the status quo. His campaign was posing with Pete Ricketts, financed by Pete Ricketts with the political team of Ricketts and has appointed many of his hold overs,” said Ryan Horn, owner of Bull Horn Communication Political & Ad consultant company.
NNTC BROADBAND EXPANSION COMING TO RURAL NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
THE NORTHEAST NEBRASKA TELEPHONE COMPANY IN JACKSON HAS RECEIVED TWO-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS TO EXPAND BROADBAND SERVICES INTO RURAL AREAS WHO DO NOT HAVE ADEQUATE ACCESS. N-N-T-C IS ONE OF 14 NEBRASKA BROADBAND PROVIDERS TO RECEIVE STATE FUNDING FROM THE NEBRASKA BROADBAND BRIDGE PROGRAM THROUGH THE NEBRASKA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION. THE...
Building showcases Nebraska ag history
CLAY CENTER, Neb. (KOLN) - During a visit to Clay Center, we learned about a relatively new building that is helping to tell the story of Nebraska’s agricultural past. Part of the collection that you can find in the new building, and in the older Ag Hall in Clay Center once belonged to a man named Forest Pense. “For some reason he had a taste for vintage type machines,” current collection owner Jerry Schmidt said.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
Missing Iowa girl found in Missouri, investigation still in progress
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - A young girl who disappeared last week in a southwest Iowa county less than two hours east of Nebraska City has now been found. Law enforcement had been looking for three-year-old Fallon Wells. She was first reported missing December 30th. Fallon is now with Human...
NEWS 1.5.23: New Nebraska Governor, U.S. Senator Ricketts?, and More
Jim Pillen was sworn in as the new governor of Nebraska during a ceremony in Lincoln this afternoon. The Columbus Republican is a hog farmer, veterinarian, and former chair of the Nebraska State Board of Regents. “We live in a very special place where the son of a tenant farmer...
Nebraska Lottery generates record amount for beneficiaries
A two-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot and the introduction of a new $30 Scratch product resulted in the largest amount of proceeds transferred to the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery was established in 1993. A total of $15,817,263, derived from a share of Scratch and Lotto ticket sales from...
Erdman introduces bill to replace all Nebraska taxes with sales tax
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — If one state senator gets his way, Nebraskans wouldn’t have to pay income or property taxes. Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard introduced the EPIC consumption tax in the Legislature on Thursday. EPIC stands for Eliminates Property, Income and Corporate taxes. Erdman said the tax...
Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
See the counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Nebraska using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Counties in Nebraska with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
Nebraska Ranks #8 on List of Most Moved From States in 2022
People moving out of NE (United Van Lines) (KFOR NEWS January 3, 2023) Nebraska has ranked #8 on the list of Most Moved from States in 2022 according to the 2022 National Movers Study by United Van Lines, the nation’s largest household goods mover. In 2022, more residents moved out of Nebraska than into the state, with 56% of moves being outbound.
Nebraskans flocking to casinos regardless of their vote for or against them
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — While many have shared smiles during the first week of casino gaming in Grand Island, that doesn’t mean everyone agrees on the politics of casinos. In 2020, 65 percent of Nebraskans voted for a pair of ballot initiatives to legalize casino gaming at horse tracks. 68 percent of Hall County residents voted for the initiatives. Barb King of Minden was at the casino’s opening day and supported legalization.
