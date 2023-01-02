ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I suspect fowl play: It's National Bird Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winner, winner chicken dinner! January 5 is National Bird Day, according to nationalcalendar.com. The day helps shine light on issues that are a must for the protection and preservation of birds in both captivity and the wild. There are approximately 19,000 bird species in the...
Here's some useless information for you! It's National Trivia Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Did you know that January 4 is National Trivia Day?. The day recognizes those people who know useless and irrelevant data, quotes, facts, and history, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The ancient definition of "trivia" is something that is really new, but nowadays the word has taken...
The window to use Christmas tree dropoff sites is quickly closing

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a live Christmas tree you want to get off your hands? Dropoff sites will remain open for one more week. Here's a list of a few of the locations: Tranquility Park, Orchard Park, Henry Doorly Zoo, F Street Football Field. If you're planning...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing, items to be auctioned

GREENWOOD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's the end of an era for the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. It's closing after about 20 years in business. The Speedway was a big hot spot for some people last spring when former President Donald Trump held a rally there. It's also hosted plenty of racing events over the years.
BBB: Keep your New Year's Financial Resolutions

OMAHA, Neb. — If money matters when it comes to your goal for the new year, there are some easy ways to get started. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has some tips. Inventory your credit cards. Take advantage of free tools. Start budgeting now!
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm

LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce President and CEO stepping aside

BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The President and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced she's stepping aside. A letter from Michelle Andahl posted on the organization's Facebook page made that clear today. In the letter, the former Sarpy County Election Commissioner shared she's resigning with a heavy heart....
Ralston Public Schools a step closer to getting a new superintendent

RALSTON, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Ralston Public Schools is getting closer to naming a new superintendent. Out of the four people in the running for the position, the last two interviews were taking place today. Two other interviews were held Wednesday. All four superintendent candidates have strong ties to Nebraska. According...
CBFD: Victim of propane explosion identified

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — The victim of Tuesday's propane explosion has been identified as Martin Desomma, 56, according to Council Bluffs Fire Department. Two other compressed natural gas containers were also removed from 709 N 35th St. for precautionary efforts. SEE FULL STORY HERE.
