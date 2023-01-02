Read full article on original website
I suspect fowl play: It's National Bird Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Winner, winner chicken dinner! January 5 is National Bird Day, according to nationalcalendar.com. The day helps shine light on issues that are a must for the protection and preservation of birds in both captivity and the wild. There are approximately 19,000 bird species in the...
Here's some useless information for you! It's National Trivia Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Did you know that January 4 is National Trivia Day?. The day recognizes those people who know useless and irrelevant data, quotes, facts, and history, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The ancient definition of "trivia" is something that is really new, but nowadays the word has taken...
The window to use Christmas tree dropoff sites is quickly closing
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Do you have a live Christmas tree you want to get off your hands? Dropoff sites will remain open for one more week. Here's a list of a few of the locations: Tranquility Park, Orchard Park, Henry Doorly Zoo, F Street Football Field. If you're planning...
I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing, items to be auctioned
GREENWOOD, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's the end of an era for the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska. It's closing after about 20 years in business. The Speedway was a big hot spot for some people last spring when former President Donald Trump held a rally there. It's also hosted plenty of racing events over the years.
BBB: Keep your New Year's Financial Resolutions
OMAHA, Neb. — If money matters when it comes to your goal for the new year, there are some easy ways to get started. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau has some tips. Inventory your credit cards. Take advantage of free tools. Start budgeting now!
Accidents happen but can be prevented, how to use and store your propane tank safely
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Tuesday’s fatal propane gas explosion in Council Bluffs that left one man dead has also left folks in the area with a lot of questions. No update has been provided yet on what caused the tank to explode. Even those who own...
UPDATE: Power has been restored to Bellevue
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 11:45 A.M.: Power has been restored to Bellevue. Customers at the Special Restaurant in Bellevue are eating by the light of their phones. A power outage is affecting part of Bellevue. As of 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, about 750 people are affected with power...
Troopers make 35 DUI arrests during holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with Nebraska State Patrol removed 35 impaired drivers from the road and assisted more than 1,300 motorists during the holiday season as part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This holiday season there was plenty of severe winter weather around the...
Missing Iowa girl found in Missouri, investigation still in progress
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - A young girl who disappeared last week in a southwest Iowa county less than two hours east of Nebraska City has now been found. Law enforcement had been looking for three-year-old Fallon Wells. She was first reported missing December 30th. Fallon is now with Human...
Troopers respond to 35 crashes during winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. — The recent winter storm system dumped several inches of snow in parts of the state. The Nebraska State Patrol said they responded to 35 crashes and 175 motorists assists Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather. Officials said road conditions are still a concern Wednesday, and...
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce President and CEO stepping aside
BELLEVUE, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The President and CEO of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce has announced she's stepping aside. A letter from Michelle Andahl posted on the organization's Facebook page made that clear today. In the letter, the former Sarpy County Election Commissioner shared she's resigning with a heavy heart....
Ralston Public Schools a step closer to getting a new superintendent
RALSTON, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Ralston Public Schools is getting closer to naming a new superintendent. Out of the four people in the running for the position, the last two interviews were taking place today. Two other interviews were held Wednesday. All four superintendent candidates have strong ties to Nebraska. According...
Drivers concerned pothole problem will get even worse with freezing in forecast
OMAHA, Neb.—If you talk to drivers in town, many aren’t not happy with the how many potholes are in the streets. "They're pretty bad," Jessica McAfee said. "Tore up. I've already popped two tires in the last month." "I don't mind the access roads, but the main ones...
Pothole repairs underway in Council Bluffs, city seeking input from drivers
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - As the City of Omaha begins addressing potholes, FOX42 News learned today the City of Council Bluffs is also getting proactive. According to the City, Public Works had three pothole crews on the streets Wednesday, and the city is now seeking input about where some of the worst roads are.
Local auto repair shop ask for public's help to identify a man who stole an expensive tool
(Omaha,Neb.) — Dave and Ray's Complete Automotive was closing down Monday January 2nd when they noticed something was missing. They checked surveillance cameras and noticed some one came in. “The guy came in, stood here by the doorway, assuming for one of us to come in and help him....
City of Council Bluffs announces Council meeting time change Monday for special reason
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (FOX42KPTM) - A local City Council meeting won't happen as scheduled this upcoming Monday and it has nothing to do with the weather. It's all in support of a college football athlete. The City of Council Bluffs announced Thursday it's moving its meeting to 4:30 from its...
CBFD: Victim of propane explosion identified
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — The victim of Tuesday's propane explosion has been identified as Martin Desomma, 56, according to Council Bluffs Fire Department. Two other compressed natural gas containers were also removed from 709 N 35th St. for precautionary efforts. SEE FULL STORY HERE.
Kalkbrenner, Bluejays overwhelm Seton Hall with dominant defensive performance
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Four Bluejay starters scored in double figures as the Creighton men's basketball team opened 2023 with a 83-61 win over Seton Hall on Tuesday at CHI Health Center. Creighton improves to 9-6 on season with the win and 3-1 in BIG EAST play with it's...
