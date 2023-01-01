Read full article on original website
Pandemic learning loss could cost students thousands in income over their lifetime: study
Students enrolled in schools during the pandemic could face a lifetime of lower earnings as a result of learning loss during the pandemic, erasing gains made since 2000.
The Obvious Answer to Homelessness
When someone becomes homeless, the instinct is to ask what tragedy befell them. What bad choices did they make with drugs or alcohol? What prevented them from getting a higher-paying job? Why did they have more children than they could afford? Why didn’t they make rent? Identifying personal failures or specific tragedies helps those of us who have homes feel less precarious—if homelessness is about personal failure, it’s easier to dismiss as something that couldn’t happen to us, and harsh treatment is easier to rationalize toward those who experience it.
Six Jobs That Make $80 or More an Hour
In a time of inflation and an imminent recession, it can be hard to stretch your dollar, especially in cities with high rent. If you’re looking for an income boost, there are plenty of $80-an-hour jobs out there and more, writes Selena Fragassi for the website GoBankingRates. Corporate Video...
Minimum Wage Workers Just Got a Raise in These 23 States
Nearly two dozen states rang in the new year with hourly minimum wage increases, boosting paychecks for millions of U.S. workers. The pay raises are now in effect for 8.4 million workers across 23 states, set in motion by previously passed legislation, ballot measure or as annual cost of living adjustments, according to a data analysis by the nonprofit think tank Economic Policy Institute. Twenty-seven cities and counties also bumped up their minimum wages on Jan. 1, and four more states are hiking minimum wages later this year, adding to the number of Americans expected to see higher earnings.
Most common jobs 150 years ago in Texas
By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen.
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
Inflation Spurred Homelessness Affects Millions as Senior Citizens Live off of $750 per Month
Over the past twelve months, inflation has risen nearly 8% and everything ranging from food prices to housing costs has continued to rise with no apparent sign of slowing down.
For Incoming Freshman Rep. Robert Garcia, Vaccine Denial Hits Close To Home
After losing his parents to COVID-19, the California Democrat has little patience for those who downplay it.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Programs: How They Worked
More than 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits in March 2020—some 6.6 million of them in the week ending March 28 alone. In April 2020 the unemployment rate soared to 14.7%, "the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the data (available back to January 1948)," according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. "The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April." To put that into perspective, the unemployment rate hit 10% just once during the Great Recession of 2008, the last major financial crisis to grip the U.S. The numbers were the most dire since the Great Depression.
Guatemalan Target Supplier’s Laid-Off Workers Still Waiting for Severance
Mirna Barrientos is tired of waiting. It’s been nearly two years since Barrientos was fired from the packing department of JNB Global, a factory in Guatemala that makes clothing for Target in the United States. She didn’t want to leave her job. For six years, the 40-year-old had hung tags on garments before they journeyed north to shelves and racks in Jacksonville, Fla., or Alameda, Calif. The pay wasn’t great but it was sufficient by Guatemalan standards. Critically, it allowed her to support her school-age brothers after the death of their mother left them in her care. In November 2020, however, JNB...
All Work, No Play – United States Ranks Second to Last in Paid Vacation Days
While vacation is a healthy and important ways for employees to relax and recharge, the United States has been found to be one of the worst countries when it comes to offering this cherished work benefit.
Cities stand to lose billions in taxes thanks to work-from-home, analysts sound alarm
Big quotes: As telecommuting become the "new norm" for American workers, municipal governments and economic analysts are hitting the panic button. "Remote work is poised to devastate America's cities." — New York Magazine. "The 'office apocalypse' is upon us." — Business Insider. "[We're entering a] work from home...
Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show
Nevada's largest county provided the US Justice Department with correspondence showing lawyers for Trump raising baseless concerns about the 2020 voting process.
The Family That Owns Bruce’s Beach Is Selling the Land Back to LA County for $20 Million
One of California’s most famous properties is heading back to the hands of local officials. Just six months ago, Los Angeles County signed off on an unprecedented deal that returned two parcels of waterfront property in Manhattan Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce. Over a century ago, the Black couple began turning Bruce’s Beach into a bustling resort loved by the area’s Black community, but the family was pushed out by white residents in the early 1990s. Now, the family is selling the land back to the county for nearly $20 million. The board made the headlining decision in...
EXPLAINER: Next steps and new details in Idaho killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media. The gag order could deepen the secrecy surrounding the investigation into the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, recently a doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania in connection with the deaths in the college town of Moscow. Here’s a look at what is known so far about the killings, the suspect and the latest developments.
University rankings are essential, but are they perfect? Find out the answer here
There are many ways to determine whether or not a particular university is worth your time. One way is to check out its rankings, international or national. University rankings have a lot of say so far as academic decision-making is concerned; there is a solid reason why. Not all of...
Highest Paying Jobs In California
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. California is home to many large corporations and small businesses and is a hub for innovation and technology. This results in a diverse labor market that includes a wide range of industries and occupations.
Universal Basic Income: A Solution to AI and Unemployment
What is the potential damage society could experience when robots and artificial intelligence become more widespread? What are the solutions to the problems of unemployment and idleness humans could experience?. Many experts claim we have nothing to worry about, since as some jobs are replaced by automation, others will be...
