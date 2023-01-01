BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It’s been weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds, and now some of the mystery surrounding the case may soon fall away. Bryan Kohberger, who was attending a nearby university around the time of the killings, is being returned to Idaho to face charges of first-degree murder after his arrest last week. Court documents that could shed light on many unanswered questions will be unsealed once he’s in Idaho, authorities said, even as a magistrate judge issued a sweeping gag order prohibiting anyone from discussing the case with media. The gag order could deepen the secrecy surrounding the investigation into the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, recently a doctoral student at Washington State University, was arrested Dec. 30 in Pennsylvania in connection with the deaths in the college town of Moscow. Here’s a look at what is known so far about the killings, the suspect and the latest developments.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 15 MINUTES AGO