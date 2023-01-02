ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 1

Related
KATU.com

Oregon Gov. Kotek lays out ambitious plan to tackle homelessness, signs orders

SALEM, Ore. — Tina Kotek, in her first full day in office as Oregon’s 39th governor Tuesday, signed three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s housing and homelessness crisis and again requested lawmakers approve $130 million in funds early in this year’s legislative session to help start the process of getting thousands of homeless people off the streets.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Oregon, NorCal Chinook salmon move closer to endangered species

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Marine Fisheries Service announced Wednesday that the Oregon Coast and southern Oregon/Northern California Coast Chinook salmon may need protection under the Endangered Species Act. This comes as a response to a petition by the Native Fish Society, Center for Biological Diversity, and Umpqua Watersheds.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Republican Joe Kent announces he's running again in 2024

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Joe Kent says he's running for Congress again, announcing today that he will be back to challenge for the Southwest Washington seat. PAST COVERAGE | Republican Joe Kent concedes SW Washington Congressional Dist. 3 race. Kent lost the race in November to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez,...
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Orca dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

PALM COAST, Florida — Officials in Florida are working to determine what caused an orca to beach itself, eventually dying. The 21-foot orca beached itself in Palm Coast, Florida early Wednesday morning. The Flager County sheriff's office had to close the beach after large crowds gathered to see the whale.
PALM COAST, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy