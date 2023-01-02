ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Rockdale County's Lia Edwards reaches 1,000 career points

Rockdale County senior Lia Edwards was celebrated recently for surpassing the 1,000 career point milestone. Edwards, a first-team all-region selection last season, has signed to play basketball for the University of Montevallo (Ala.). She averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists as a junior, earning all-region honors for the third striaght season.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Covington takes next step in impact fee process

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting. The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
COVINGTON, GA
Reba McEntire Talks Possibility of Potential 'Reba' Reboot

Reba McEntire revealed whether or not a reboot of her hit sitcom, Reba, is in the cards. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Permit denied for online golf cart rental business in Covington

COVINGTON — A request for a Special Use Permit that would have allowed a golf cart rental business on Emory Street was denied by the Covington City Council Jan. 3. Jesse Gentes had requested the SUP in order to operate WPG Golf Cart Rentals out of a shed behind the house at 2119 Emory St. The Covington Planning Commission had recommended approval of the online rental business, with the conditions that there be no more than 15 golf carts at the location and that no golf carts be displayed on grass or landscaped areas.
COVINGTON, GA
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Elle King Gives Health Update After Accidental Fall Caused Concussion, Amnesia

Elle King is opening up about her recovery following an accident that resulted in the artist sustaining a concussion and amnesia. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a

Notice of Intent to Dissolve Notice is given that a Notice of Intent to Dissolve MILSTEAD PATHOLOGY, P.C., a Georgia Corporation with its registered office located at 3248 Avalon Blvd, Conyers, Georgia 30013, has been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. 907-90315 1/4 11 2023.
CONYERS, GA
Talk About Gains! Chip and Joanna Gaines' Net Worth In 2023 Can Buy a Whole Lot of Shiplap

Chip and Joanna Gaines' net worth is staggering when you consider how humble they are. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Rockdale NAACP chapter to host MLK Day breakfast

CONYERS — The time is always right to do what is right, and for the Rockdale chapter of a national group — who ensures the political and educational equality of minority citizens throughout the United States — the time to live out this motto is now. As...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Kelly Osbourne Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, DJ Sid Wilson, are officially parents!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Christie Brinkley Welcomes the New Year With Pink Swimsuit Photos From Turks & Caicos

Christie Brinkley is wishing everyone a Happy New Year from the Turks and Caicos Islands!. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.
Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 28 - Jan. 4, 2023:. • Tsalane Molili Bell, 42, Rockmont Court, Conyers; failure to appear.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
Covington Police Department to purchase new rifles

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council. According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
COVINGTON, GA
Gabrielle Union Says She Felt 'Entitled' to Cheating in First Marriage

Gabrielle Union is opening up about infidelity and how her first marriage fell apart. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 6.

