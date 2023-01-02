Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Related
Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger
The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only be paying Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three... The post Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
Yankees announcer Michael Kay considers leaving ESPN Radio, opening door for longshot ‘Mad Dog’ comeback
Michael Kay is considering giving up his day job. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports “Kay is seriously contemplating retiring from his ESPN New York show after more than two decades on the air, according to sources.”. At the end of September, Kay’s multi-million dollar contract with...
Joe Buck, other big names decline Cardinals play-by-play TV gig
Nearly three weeks ago, the St. Louis Cardinals and TV broadcaster Dan McLaughlin parted ways after his third DWI arrest since 2010. Three big targets who made sense to replace him included Joe Buck, Bob Costas and Greg Amsinger, but none of the broadcasters with Missouri ties are interested. "It's...
Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job
An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Paige Spiranac’s ‘Big, Bold’ Sports Predictions for 2023 Include Her Pick for Super Bowl Champion
The golf influencer confidently shared her choices on Twitter.
Sports World Reacts To Top ESPN Broadcaster Getting Poached
It's been an interesting couple of days for ESPN as a handful of their top talents have either announced plans to leave or been rumored to leave. Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, one of their top talents is getting outright poached by a rival network. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Friday that NBC has agreed to a deal with Todd Blackledge to make him a part of their college football programming.
Barstool Sportsbook promo code: $1K insurance for NBA, NFL Week 18 action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to MassLive.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Make your first bet of 2023 with our Barstool Sportsbook promo code. Click here to register with MASS1000 to make...
Is Ohio's approach to sports gambling a 'slippery slope' to creating addicts?
With bets by phone and few restrictions on in-play wagers, Ohio might be creating new gambling addicts, experts say.
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress
The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
Dodgers News: Former LA Pitcher Releases Statement After Being DFA'd
The Dodgers designated Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday, and his statement in response raised more questions than it answered.
NBC Sports
Segura writes parting thank you letter to Phillies fans
Jean Segura is no longer a Philadelphia Phillie, but he clearly had a great time during his four seasons with the organization and he wanted to make sure fans knew he appreciated every moment. Segura took to Instagram on Wednesday to formally thank Phillies fans and the organization for his...
Football fans grapple with violent side of a beloved sport
NEW YORK (AP) — The harrowing scenes of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse after suffering cardiac arrest has forced some fans to yet again confront a truth they’ve always known but hated to think about: Football, a game with violence in its DNA, can go from exciting and joyous to dark and tragic in a flash.
Watch: Chin Coleman Speaks Ahead of Kentucky-No. 7 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Kentucky assistant coach Chin Coleman spoke to reporters ahead of the Wildcats' road SEC matchup against the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The media scrum can be seen above: Are Kentucky's 3-point shooting numbers a hoax? More here. Six questions to get ...
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced. The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network. The interview will air at the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to...
NBC Sports
Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame
One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
NBC Sports
NFL players’ union says there was no discussion of resuming game on Monday night
After Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game, the NFL’s broadcast partners on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Westwood One radio all said that the players would be given five minutes and then the game would resume. It is still not clear where they received that information.
NBC Sports
Owners change rule for handling canceled games
Faced with an unprecedented situation, the NFL’s owners have done an unprecedented thing. The owners have voted to approve changes to the existing rule for handling the aftermath of a canceled game, PFT has confirmed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 25 owners voted in favor of...
Comments / 0