Larry Brown Sports

Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger

The Chicago Cubs’ splashy offseason continues. Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Cubs have agreed to a free agent deal with veteran slugger Eric Hosmer. Rogers notes that the Cubs will only be paying Hosmer the minimum salary since the San Diego Padres are still on the hook for the final three... The post Cubs agree to deal with ex-World Series champion slugger appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Has Message For Fans After Taking New Job

An Ohio State coach has taken a new job. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving the school for Cincinnati, where he'll be the program's director of football sports performance. He spent six years with the Buckeyes before taking this role. After this was...
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Top ESPN Broadcaster Getting Poached

It's been an interesting couple of days for ESPN as a handful of their top talents have either announced plans to leave or been rumored to leave. Unfortunately for the Worldwide Leader in Sports, one of their top talents is getting outright poached by a rival network. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Friday that NBC has agreed to a deal with Todd Blackledge to make him a part of their college football programming.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin’s father addressed Bills, told them Damar is making progress

The Bills heard good news on Wednesday from the father of safety Damar Hamlin. Mario Hamlin spoke with the entire Bills team on a Zoom call on Wednesday and told them that Damar is making progress, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. That good news follows the statement from the...
NBC Sports

Segura writes parting thank you letter to Phillies fans

Jean Segura is no longer a Philadelphia Phillie, but he clearly had a great time during his four seasons with the organization and he wanted to make sure fans knew he appreciated every moment. Segura took to Instagram on Wednesday to formally thank Phillies fans and the organization for his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Fans want Bills trainer, staff to be inducted into NFL Hall of Fame

One day after Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott called team assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a “real hero,” fans are ready for him to don the gold jacket. Kellington -- and the rest of the Bills athletic training staff -- were praised for their quick, life-saving response following the collapse and cardiac arrest of 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin mid-game on Monday. His name and picture have circulated around social media by players and reporters looking to highlight his heroics.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

NFL players’ union says there was no discussion of resuming game on Monday night

After Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game, the NFL’s broadcast partners on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and Westwood One radio all said that the players would be given five minutes and then the game would resume. It is still not clear where they received that information.
NBC Sports

Owners change rule for handling canceled games

Faced with an unprecedented situation, the NFL’s owners have done an unprecedented thing. The owners have voted to approve changes to the existing rule for handling the aftermath of a canceled game, PFT has confirmed. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 25 owners voted in favor of...

