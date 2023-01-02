CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.

