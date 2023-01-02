ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
Code Purple issued for Thursday as temperatures drop across the region

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple is in effect for a least Thursday as much dryer, cold, air moves into the region. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Buncombe County gets $7.9 million to offer emergency rental assistance

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Economic Services is poised to reboot the Emergency Rental Assistance program with more than $7 million in funding. The Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment Tuesday accepting funding from the state's federal allocation of NC Pro Emergency Rental Assistance 2 in the amount of $7,980,669.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
Some Western North Carolina hospitals are at or near capacity

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Area hospitals and emergency care services are experiencing the effects of a holiday period that began with extreme temperatures and ended with a water outage. The events caused a ripple effect of patients seeking emergency room care. “Our hospital was full this morning when I...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
$6,000 reward: Elk calf killed with arrow in Cherokee, poaching investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — Six thousand dollars in reward money is up for grabs for information leading to an arrest in an elk poaching investigation out of Cherokee. On Sunday, Dec. 18, an elk calf was found dead on the property of Tsali Manor Senior Center. The calf was shot with an arrow, per a statement from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians’ (EBCI) Natural Resources Office.
CHEROKEE, NC
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
BREVARD, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A death investigation is underway in Haywood County, with a mother and son facing numerous charges. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office says two people have been charged in connection with the death of Julia Holland, 49. Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, and his mother, Jeanie Bolden, 57, have both been arrested and face multiple charges.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

