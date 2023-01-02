Read full article on original website
Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires
TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. One of the fires resulted in a person dying. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult...
Redmond residents work to clean up damage left behind by windstorm
REDMOND, Wash — People around King County woke up Thursday morning to the aftermath of the strong winds that swept through a number of areas knocking down trees, fences, and powerlines. In Redmond, cleanup efforts started early in the morning with tree cleanup companies like Eastside Tree Works removing...
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Man found sleeping in park after attacking woman in Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old man was arrested after he attacked a woman on her way to work in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday morning. The Seattle Police Department said the woman was walking on the 600 block of 5th Avenue South at 6:20 a.m. when a man repeatedly called out to her. She told him to leave her alone then he ran after her, police said.
Woodinville to vote on funding regional effort to address homelessness
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Woodinville is joining four other north King County cities to begin funding the regional effort to confront homelessness. Ever since the creation of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) in 2019, many outlying cities have watched Seattle take the lead and shoulder the costs to bring people indoors. Now the suburbs are beginning to step up.
Popular Tacoma cupcake shop closing due to inflation, other challenges
TACOMA, Wash. — A small business in the heart of downtown Tacoma that survived many struggles through the height of the pandemic is preparing to close. The owner of the popular “Hello, Cupcake” said the cost of ingredients and operations were too much to survive. Following the...
Renovated Ballard Commons Park to reopen following year-long closure
It has been over a year since Ballard Commons Park in Seattle was closed after the removal of a homeless encampment that had been a source of crime, fires, assaults, and overdoses, among other issues. In December 2021, the city cleared out the encampment and fenced off the popular park....
Police recover 'bag of possible fentanyl' after man shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg on Wednesday night in the Miller Park neighborhood. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of gunfire at 11:18 p.m. in the alley on the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East.
Seattle Credit Union to close two branches over crime, decline in foot traffic
SEATTLE, Wash. — Another prominent Seattle business is closing up shop, citing crime concerns and also declining foot traffic following the pandemic. Seattle Credit Union will close two branches in February, on the heels of Starbucks shuttering several stores for similar reasons. People in Georgetown were not surprised to...
Man shoots neighbor during fight at Pierce County birthday party
PARKLAND, Wash. — A birthday party abruptly ended in Pierce County Thursday night after a neighbor shot one of the partygoers before being arrested. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting occurred around 9:56 p.m. on the 100 block of 131st Street East in Parkland. An...
Seattle, Washington
Man Wounded In Shooting Near Miller Park Neighborhood
One man was wounded in a shooting near the Miller Park neighborhood late Thursday Wednesday. At 11:18, police responded to reports of gunfire in an alley in the 200 block of 23rd Avenue East. Officers formed a contact team and entered the alley, where they found a found a trail of blood that led to the entrance of a nearby apartment building, and then to a unit inside.
Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges
SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
Barefoot ATV driver arrested for running man over multiple times in Seattle
SEATTLE — A 28-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) repeatedly ran over a man he believed was burglarizing his trailer in Seattle on Friday morning, police said. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the driver was arrested following the 7 a.m. incident. Police said the man received...
Body found floating in waters of Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters and police removed a body from the waters of south Lake Union on Wednesday morning. Crews began investigating reports of a body near a dock in the 900 block of Fairview Avenue North at around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found the victim. Seattle police said...
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Large Seattle Credit Union Closing 2 Branches Over Crime Issues
It seems that almost every few weeks, we hear of another Seattle-area business closing branches due to crime concerns. But perhaps this one is the most eye-opening so far. According to information from MyNorthwest.com, via Jason Rantz and AM 770 KTTH, a long-time Seattle-based credit union is shutting down two branches.
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
Controversial bail fund once helped man suspected of Seattle's first murder of the year
SEATTLE, Wash. — The man in custody for Seattle’s first homicide of 2023 has previously been bailed out of jail by a nonprofit with a track record of assisting violent, repeat offenders. On Wednesday a judge found probable cause to hold Allister Baldwin in jail for the grisly...
Man faces murder charge in connection to homicide South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — The man accused of killing a woman in South Lake Union Monday night is now facing a murder charge. is expected to make a first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. The man did not appear in court Wednesday, but a judge found probable cause to charge him with murder in the first degree.
