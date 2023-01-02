Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Customer records McDonald's automated drive-thru being managed without employees: 'This is a step into future'Maya DeviFort Worth, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
TCU could become the first Texas school to win the CFP National ChampionshipJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Michigan Football Under Investigation, Charges Expected Soon
There is no indication that the case involves severe allegations of misconduct. Less than a week after being upset in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Michigan has more bad news incoming. Multiple sources told Sports Illustrated that Michigan football is under an NCAA investigation and that charges are expected soon.
Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
Cardinals-49ers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
The 49ers are the biggest favorites in Week 18 against the Cardinals at home. San Francisco is favored by two touchdowns. The 49ers have won nine straight games since their 3-4 start, putting them in position to steal the top seed in the NFC if the Eagles trip up in Week 18 versus the Giants. Brock Purdy has a surprising 5-0 record, while gaining 8.0 yards per pass attempt with strength in his completion rate (67.4).
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
Troy football legend named 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class finalist
(WDHN) — Troy football legend DeMarcus Ware is one of the 15 finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Ware, of Auburn, started playing football for Troy University in 2001. He became a starter for the Troy Trojans the following year and finished fifth on the team with 72 tackles.
Patriots-Bills Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread
Buffalo is a 6.5-point home favorite vs. a New England squad that must win to make the playoffs. Josh Allen and the Bills will return to action for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last Monday’s game against Cincinnati.
Damar Hamlin in Call to Bills Teammates: ‘Love You Boys’
The 24-year-old had a chance to speak to his team for the first time since his horrific medical emergency earlier this week. Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his breathing tube removed overnight, allowing him to begin talking to people on his own for the first time since he suffered a terrifying medical emergency during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. That included his teammates in Buffalo, whom he FaceTimed on Friday morning, the team confirmed.
2022 in Review: Spectacular Kansas Jayhawk Basketball Moments
Before we move on from the athletic year that was 2022, we take a look back and reflect on the best moments of the year. Up first: Kansas Basketball
NFL Playoff Implications of Bills-Bengals Cancellation
The two AFC teams already had clinched playoff berths, but their seedings have not been secured yet. After the decision to cancel the Bills–Bengals game that was suspended Monday when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, NFL owners voted to pass a resolution for the upcoming AFC playoffs involving the impacted clubs.
How Florida High basketball has gotten hot to win 10 straight games
The anticipated Florida High versus IMG Academy matchup proved to be as advertised on Friday night from its inception. It would be the Seminoles (14-1, 0-1 District 1-3A) to flex their muscle to put away the IMG Academy Blue Ascenders (10-5) by downing them 57-52 inside of Bob Albertson Gym in Tallahassee. ...
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced. The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network. The interview will air at the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to...
Ekblad ends power-play drought with 2 goals to start Panthers’ trip with win in Detroit
Star defenseman Aaron Ekblad hadn’t scored a power-play goal since before Halloween.
