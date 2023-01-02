Twitter flames Colts after another embarrassing loss

The Indianapolis Colts (4-11-1) once again found themselves on the losing end of an embarrassing defeat Sunday, this time falling 38-10 to the New York Giants (9-6-1).

It was complete and utter domination by a Giants team that hasn’t won a game this season by more than eight points. But the Giants are the ones going to the playoffs—thanks to the win—and the Colts continue to be out-coached and out-performed every week.

Twitter had a field day following this latest lost, which pushes the streak to six in a row:https://twitter.com/zkeefer/status/1609628775742074880