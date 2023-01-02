ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Arizona Sports

Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
Arizona Sports

ASU football transfer list: Kicker Carter Brown enters portal

The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. An addition to the growing list on Wednesday was freshman kicker Carter Brown. Brown entered the transfer portal after starting as a true freshman.
TEMPE, AZ
Arizona Sports

Cardinals sign WRs Auden Tate, Isaiah Coulter to practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad, releasing offensive lineman Koda Martin in the process. Tate has 35 games of NFL experience, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound wideout recorded 40 catches on 80 targets for 575 yards in...
Arizona Sports

Someone shipped J.J. Watt a taxidermied badger in a box

It’s hard to imagine how much mail a famous NFL player gets from fans. There are probably thank-you notes, ticket requests and fantasy football complaints enclosed. Certainly, this box sent to Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt exists in a different category. Watt revealed on Thursday that he opened a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher

Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

