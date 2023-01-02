Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Canyon Tour CEO Sentenced to Prison For Evading $2.6 Million In TaxesTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Tips To Saving Money on A Hotel Room In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Is Cashman Field the best home field for the Las Vegas Vipers?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Chinitas Tapas & Sushi: great drinks, sushi, and tacos. What's not to love?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
Damar Hamlin sedated, rep says there are positive signs for Bills safety
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin’s recovery is moving in “a positive direction” two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player’s marketing representative said Wednesday. “We all remain optimistic,” Jordon Rooney, a...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Coyotes give up 5 goals on road in loss to Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars...
ASU football transfer list: Kicker Carter Brown enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. An addition to the growing list on Wednesday was freshman kicker Carter Brown. Brown entered the transfer portal after starting as a true freshman.
Cardinals sign WRs Auden Tate, Isaiah Coulter to practice squad
The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday signed receivers Auden Tate and Isaiah Coulter to the practice squad, releasing offensive lineman Koda Martin in the process. Tate has 35 games of NFL experience, all with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound wideout recorded 40 catches on 80 targets for 575 yards in...
Someone shipped J.J. Watt a taxidermied badger in a box
It’s hard to imagine how much mail a famous NFL player gets from fans. There are probably thank-you notes, ticket requests and fantasy football complaints enclosed. Certainly, this box sent to Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt exists in a different category. Watt revealed on Thursday that he opened a...
Cardinals’ Kelvin Beachum honored with 2022 PFWA’s Good Guy award
TEMPE — When asked about the season as a whole on Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum rattled off a plethora of off-the-field distractions on top of injuries, inconsistent play and even a couple of hold-ins during training camp. He summed up a lot of the bad —...
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m., the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks.
Penn State extends offer to Class of 2024 edge rusher
Penn State may be busy trying to fill in the final pieces of its Class of 2023 ahead of the traditional national signing day in a matter of weeks, but work continues to be done on getting a jump on the Class of 2024 as well. One of Penn State’s latest targets announced he has received an offer from the Penn State staff. Marquise Lightfoot, of Chicago, announced on his Twitter account on Friday he has been extended a scholarship offer from Penn State following his latest conversation with the staff; defensive line coach and run game coordinator John Scott, to...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0