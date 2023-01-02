ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations

Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Charlotte Flair Set To Appear On 1/6 WWE SmackDown

The Queen is officially back. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will appear on the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. Charlotte made her return to WWE on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, confronting SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a title bout. Charlotte was...
Booker T: Mercedes Mone's NJPW Debut Could Have Been The Moment Of The Night If She Spoke Japanese

Booker T shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The former Sasha Banks had been absent from WWE since she and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE Raw. Her status had been unclear for months until multiple outlets reported that she was expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. On January 4, Mone indeed made her NJPW debut at the show, where she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and challenged her to a title match.
Ric Flair: Wrestling Is The Most Insensitive Business In The World, We Did It To Ourselves

The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was halted in the first quarter when Bill safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field. Medical officials rushed to the field and initiated CPR, automated external defibrillation, and other treatments. He was eventually given oxygen and IV before an ambulance was brought on the field to transport him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Thinks It's His Exit Strategy

Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's return to WWE. McMahon previously announced his retirement as WWE CEO on July 22, 2022, amid a board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. On January 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was planning to return to WWE, and the former WWE Chairman subsequently confirmed the news in a press release.The next day, a filing announced that McMahon was back on the WWE Board of Directors, and WWE subsequently confirmed the news.
WWE Raw On 1/2 Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating From 12/19 Episode

Check out the viewership numbers for the January 2 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on January 2 averaged 1.605 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged two weeks ago. Last week's episode of Raw, which was a Best Of 2022 highlight show, drew 1.075 million viewers.
Fightful Watch Along NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (No Footage Shown)

KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up

Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
Date And Venue Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts VI

The date and venue for AEW Battle of the Belts VI have been announced. According to the company's website, the show will be held on April 7 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, as part of a dual taping with a live episode of AEW Rampage. This event will mark AEW's Rhode Island debut. Tickets will go on sale on January 13.
