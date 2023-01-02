Read full article on original website
Related
Vince McMahon Takes Actions To Return To WWE And Participate In Media Rights Negotiations
Vince McMahon is plotting a return and sale. According to Lauren Thomas of the Wall Street Journal, McMahon is planning to return to the company and pursue a sale of the business. McMahon has reportedly told the company that he is electing himself and former co-presidents and directors, Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, to the board. This move will require three current directors to vacate their positions.
Vince McMahon returning to WWE | Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie
We are back! Maggie was ill last week, so we could not COEXIST! However, Maggie is back and feeling better, and we are ready to go for our first episode of 2023!. Welcome to a NEW EPISODE of Coexisting with Rob & Maggie!. - #Mercedes Mone F.K.A. #SashaBanks debuts in...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Charlotte Flair Set To Appear On 1/6 WWE SmackDown
The Queen is officially back. WWE announced that Charlotte Flair will appear on the January 6 episode of WWE SmackDown. Charlotte made her return to WWE on the December 30 episode of SmackDown, confronting SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a title bout. Charlotte was...
Booker T: Mercedes Mone's NJPW Debut Could Have Been The Moment Of The Night If She Spoke Japanese
Booker T shares his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The former Sasha Banks had been absent from WWE since she and Naomi walked out of the May 16 episode of WWE Raw. Her status had been unclear for months until multiple outlets reported that she was expected to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. On January 4, Mone indeed made her NJPW debut at the show, where she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI and challenged her to a title match.
Josh Alexander Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
Josh Alexander makes history. MPACT Wrestling has a history dating back 20 years. Regardless of whether or not the promotion was known as NWA-TNA, TNA Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling, or IMPACT, its lineage of World Champions reads like a who's who of professional wrestling. Including names like Ken Shamrock, Kurt...
Ric Flair: Wrestling Is The Most Insensitive Business In The World, We Did It To Ourselves
The Monday Night Football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills was halted in the first quarter when Bill safety Damar Hamlin suddenly collapsed on the field. Medical officials rushed to the field and initiated CPR, automated external defibrillation, and other treatments. He was eventually given oxygen and IV before an ambulance was brought on the field to transport him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Eric Bischoff Comments On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE, Thinks It's His Exit Strategy
Eric Bischoff comments on Vince McMahon's return to WWE. McMahon previously announced his retirement as WWE CEO on July 22, 2022, amid a board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. On January 5, the Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon was planning to return to WWE, and the former WWE Chairman subsequently confirmed the news in a press release.The next day, a filing announced that McMahon was back on the WWE Board of Directors, and WWE subsequently confirmed the news.
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bayley, Tamina, Dax Harwood, More React To Mercedes Mone NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Mercedes Mone arrives in New Japan. Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her NJPW debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 when she confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. Mercedes laid out KAIRI with a DDT and declared herself the CEO of the division. Ahead of her NJPW debut, Mercedes tweeted her...
WWE Raw On 1/2 Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating From 12/19 Episode
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 2 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on January 2 averaged 1.605 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged two weeks ago. Last week's episode of Raw, which was a Best Of 2022 highlight show, drew 1.075 million viewers.
Sasha Banks Is In New Japan, Wrestle Kingdom 17 | The List & Ya Boy 1/4/23 | Sean Ross Sapp & Jimmy Van
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk wrestling news for January 4, 2023!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Fightful Watch Along NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 (No Footage Shown)
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
AEW To Crown First All Elite Arcade Champion, Trailer For Movie Featuring Jake Roberts | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, January 4, 2023. - AEW is set to crown their inaugural All Elite Arcade champion on Thursday:. - A trailer has been released for the new movie 'Out Of Exile, which is set to feature Jake 'The Snake' Roberts:. - AEW Invades...
WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
Date And Venue Announced For AEW Battle Of The Belts VI
The date and venue for AEW Battle of the Belts VI have been announced. According to the company's website, the show will be held on April 7 at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, as part of a dual taping with a live episode of AEW Rampage. This event will mark AEW's Rhode Island debut. Tickets will go on sale on January 13.
Kenny Omega Bests Will Ospreay, Wins IWGP US Title At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Kenny Omega successful in NJPW return. Kenny Omega won the IWGP United States Championship at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, defeating Will Ospreay in a hard-hitting bout that was years in the making. The finish saw Omega hit the Kamigoye in tribute to Kota Ibushi followed by a One Winged Angel...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31): Holidead Faces Kandi Krush
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode sixteen of its show on December 31. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31) - Americana def. BK Rhythm. - Robbie...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0