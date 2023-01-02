ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Local hospitals welcome first Hampton Roads babies of 2023

By Web Staff, Zak Dahlheimer
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4ibZ_0k0cecmW00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sunday, Hampton Roads hospitals welcomed the first local babies born in 2023.

According to Sentara Healthcare officials, the first baby born in a Sentara hospital on New Year's Day was born right before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Meanwhile, News 3 can share that the second baby born in a Sentara hospital Sunday is a boy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lxitk_0k0cecmW00 Sentara Healthcare

His family wasn't expecting him so soon, but baby Atticus came as a special surprise for the new year.

He was born at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital just after 2 a.m. to Diana and Steven Moyer.

Even though she gave birth at 34 weeks, hospital staff told Diana that the baby is happy and healthy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ky4B0_0k0cecmW00 Sentara Healthcare

Diana is not a first-time mother, as this is her fourth child. But what was different is that her husband didn't get to share this special moment with her.

Steven is currently deployed with the USS Leyte Gulf.

"I'm really happy, I'm happy that he's healthy and that he's very happy," Diana told News 3 Sunday. "[I'm] a little sad that my husband had to miss the birth as he is deployed, but I was able to message him and talk to him before I gave birth. I was able to send him pictures and videos, so we're just a very happy and excited family. "

Diana said Atticus's name is inspired by the character from, "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Meanwhile, Calenni Knox was the first baby born at a Riverside hospital in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SYeu_0k0cecmW00 Riverside Regional Medical Center

Calenni was born just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

She weighed in at 7 lbs. and 2 oz., and News 3 is told she and her mother were doing great Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosting food distribution

Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Meet the first babies of 2023 born in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — What would New Year's Day be without welcoming the first babies of 2023 in Hampton Roads to enter our world during the early morning hours Sunday?. The first so far reported was born at Sentara Leigh Hospital just before 1 a.m., but that family chose to maintain their privacy and declined to release any information about their bundle of joy.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Scott Westfall CGP Real Estate

2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton Roads

After the wild housing market trends of the last few years, real estate buyers and sellers are keen to know what is in store for 2023. Will mortgage interest rates continue to rise next year? Will the Hampton Roads housing market crash in 2023? Will we finally see a buyer’s market or another seller’s market? Read on to discover our real estate experts’ forecast for next year in Virginia Beach and neighboring cities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

58K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy