Local hospitals welcome first Hampton Roads babies of 2023

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Sunday, Hampton Roads hospitals welcomed the first local babies born in 2023.

According to Sentara Healthcare officials, the first baby born in a Sentara hospital on New Year's Day was born right before 1 a.m. at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

Meanwhile, News 3 can share that the second baby born in a Sentara hospital Sunday is a boy.

Sentara Healthcare

His family wasn't expecting him so soon, but baby Atticus came as a special surprise for the new year.

He was born at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital just after 2 a.m. to Diana and Steven Moyer.

Even though she gave birth at 34 weeks, hospital staff told Diana that the baby is happy and healthy.

Sentara Healthcare

Diana is not a first-time mother, as this is her fourth child. But what was different is that her husband didn't get to share this special moment with her.

Steven is currently deployed with the USS Leyte Gulf.

"I'm really happy, I'm happy that he's healthy and that he's very happy," Diana told News 3 Sunday. "[I'm] a little sad that my husband had to miss the birth as he is deployed, but I was able to message him and talk to him before I gave birth. I was able to send him pictures and videos, so we're just a very happy and excited family. "

Diana said Atticus's name is inspired by the character from, "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Meanwhile, Calenni Knox was the first baby born at a Riverside hospital in 2023.

Riverside Regional Medical Center

Calenni was born just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

She weighed in at 7 lbs. and 2 oz., and News 3 is told she and her mother were doing great Sunday.