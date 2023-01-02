Read full article on original website
Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns
The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Why Wiggins' return will be double delight for Kerr, Myers
SAN FRANCISCO – The absence of Andrew Wiggins is almost over. After a month away, he could return to the Warriors as soon as Saturday or, if not, Tuesday. And when he does, general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr will have two reasons to start breakdancing. The...
Kerr, Klay staunchly defend JP after late turnover vs. Pistons
Warriors coach Steve Kerr isn't blaming Jordan Poole after the Golden State's 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Chase Center that ended the team's five-game winning streak. Poole had the ball in his hands with 13.2 seconds left in the game as the Warriors were down 117-116...
Brogdon's admission about how Celtics approached OKC game is troubling
The Boston Celtics didn't respect their opponent Tuesday night, and they paid dearly for it. The Celtics entered Oklahoma City with the NBA's best record to take on a lottery-bound Thunder team that had lost two straight and three of four. About 90 minutes before tip-off, the C's learned OKC would be without star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's averaging 30.8 points per game and is by far the team's most talented player.
Jazz adamant clock was wrong on late buzzer-beater vs. Kings
The Kings pulled off their second thrilling victory over the Utah Jazz in five days Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, but this time, there was some late-game controversy. Sacramento ended up with a 117-115 win that came down to the wire featuring a Jazz buzzer-beater that never was. Utah forward Lauri Markkanen’s game-ending shot was waved off when, after review, it was found the ball didn’t leave his hands before time expired.
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
Tomase: Luka is proof that Larry Bird would dominate in today's NBA
Most fans watch Luka Doncic and see the future of the NBA. I find myself staring 35 years into the past. Doncic controls games with a combination of court vision, pinpoint passing, creative shot-making, and limitless range, all performed at a leisurely half speed. Not even 24, he is already a perennial MVP candidate.
Is shooting Wizards' biggest trade deadline need?
The Wizards' front office has likely already been deliberating over what to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline for quite some time, but now that the calendar has turned to January, it is just over a month away. These next few weeks will be a crucial evaluation period for what the Wizards will do at the last mile marker to make significant additions to their roster.
Report: Celtics trading Noah Vonleh, cash considerations to Spurs
The Boston Celtics have officially kicked off NBA trade season. The Celtics are trading Noah Vonleh and cash considerations to the San Antonio Spurs, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. The Spurs will waive Gorgui Dieng to create roster space for Vonleh, per Charania. Vonleh played sparingly for Boston this...
ESPN: LeBron James to sit down for exclusive interview
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James will be airing Friday night, ESPN announced. The interview is scheduled to air at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network. The interview will air at the same time that the Los Angeles Lakers are scheduled to...
'Wanting the ball': Deandre Ayton addresses role in Phoenix Suns offense
Devin Booker is the team’s best player, but Deandre Ayton is the most talked about player for the Phoenix Suns. He has staunch defenders and critics. Some say the Suns aren’t utilizing him enough. Others want more consistency from the Suns big. ...
LaVine hits 11 3s, scores 41 points in Bulls' win over 76ers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine made 11 of 13 3-pointers and scored 41 points and the Chicago Bulls beat Philadelphia 126-112 on Friday night to end the 76ers’ home winning streak at 11. LaVine made three 3-pointers in less than a minute and a half of play to give Chicago an 88-74 lead with 3:33 left in the third quarter. He was two short of his career high for 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic had a triple-double for the Bulls with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Chicago shot 57.1% from the field and was 20 of 34 from 3-point range. Vucevic took advantage of Philadelphia’s undersized center tandem of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell with Joel Embiid missing his second straight game because of soreness in his left foot.
Draymond’s sly response to Ja’s 'fine in the West' remark
Draymond Green has made it clear he has a lot of respect for Ja Morant, but Green won’t ever shy away from putting the Memphis Grizzlies star in check. After Morant told ESPN’s Malika Andrews that he isn’t concerned about any team in the Western Conference, Green responded on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show.”
Simmons: Steph injury forced Klay, JP out of 'security blanket'
Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson arguably are under the most scrutiny by NBA pundits and fans alike, and that’s before Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered a shoulder injury. The Warriors' dramatic 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on a buzzer-beater Wednesday was proof of that, especially for Poole, who...
Revolution of the 3-point shot
Three is bigger than two, but is it always better? In the world of basketball, some say yes, while others shake their heads sideways faster than Steph Curry’s release. It’s that time of year for high school basketball teams to find their identities. That said, no matter which team, seemingly all of them have incorporated The post Revolution of the 3-point shot appeared first on Itemlive.
Lamar Jackson officially DNP; Tyler Huntley limited
John Harbaugh called Lamar Jackson “week to week” when the quarterback injured his knee Dec. 4. A month later, Jackson still isn’t ready to return. The Ravens listed Jackson as DNP on their practice report Wednesday, the 13th consecutive practice he has missed. His availability for Week...
