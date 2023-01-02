ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Jim Harbaugh drawing interest from NFL bottom feeder

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSBiP_0k0ceNjj00

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are coming off a disappointing New Year’s Eve loss to Texas Christian in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. It’s the second consecutive season that Michigan has lost in the semis.

It also brings us to our annual Harbaugh rumor mill with the head coach being linked to a return to the NFL.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk , the Denver Broncos have reached out to Harbaugh in order to gauge his interest in heading to Mile High.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise. A previous report indicated that Denver would show interest in Harbaugh after firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett in late December.

As for a potential return to the NFL, Harbaugh was close to taking the Minnesota Vikings’ job last cycle. Instead, he used that interest to create leverage for an extension from the Wolverines . Whether the 59-year-old Harbaugh would do this again remains to be seen. What we do know is that he’s a hot commodity in the market once again.

Related: Top NFL head coach candidates

Jim Harbaugh as a fit with the Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dj10K_0k0ceNjj00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A veteran quarterback of 14 NFL seasons, Harbaugh’s only experience as a head coach in the pros came with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. He led the team to a 44-19-1 record with a Super Bowl appearance mixed in.

Interestingly enough, Harbaugh’s tenure in San Francisco included Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks being their chief rival in the NFC West. With Wilson wasting away in Denver, adding Harbaugh to the mix would be seen as an interesting fit.

The team sits at an ugly 4-12 following Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, Denver’s new ownership group is apparently taking a hands-on approach when it comes to hiring a new head coach.

With some of the deepest pockets the NFL has to offer, money won’t be an issue if co-owners Rob Walton and Greg Penner decide Harbaugh is their man.

Related: Top Denver Broncos head coach candidates

As for a potential flirtation with returning to the NFL, Harbaugh shot this down back in early December while providing a caveat.

“That time of the year type of speculation, but I think no man knows the future. But I think that people that think we’ve done a good job and are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan, they’re going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023.”

Jim Harbaugh on his future

In addition to Denver, reports indicate that the Indianapolis Colts are interested in talking to Harbaugh about their vacancy. Indy fired head coach Frank Reich earlier this season. It is now finishing out a disastrous campaign with an interim head coach in Jeff Saturday who likely has no future in that role.

Harbaugh played with Indianapolis from 1994-1997 and has a built-in relationship with owner Jim Irsay.

  • Jim Harbaugh college coaching record: 103-46, nine bowl appearances

Harbaugh joined Michigan back in 2015 after being fired by San Francisco due to issues with the team’s ownership group. The Wolverines struggled to a 49-21 record in his first 70 games. Since then, Michigan is 25-3. Though, the team is also in the midst of six-game bowl losing streak after falling to TCU Saturday evening.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
BALTIMORE, MD
FanBuzz

Eric Musselman's Wife Danyelle is a Former ESPN Anchor

The Arkansas Razorbacks punched their ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 after beating Colgate, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts in the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament. A big reason for the Hogs' success is the man in charge: men's basketball coach Eric Musselman. Musselman has endured...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has not signaled any likelihood of leaving his role in the offseason, but that will not stop some from sounding him out over another option. TV networks are once again looking at McVay as a possible option for a network analyst role in 2023, according to Michael McCarthy of... The post Report: Sean McVay likely to receive interest for 1 role in offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes First Instagram Post Since Incident

Every positive report about the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been welcomed by the NFL world this week. Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, has made remarkable progress in his recovery in recent days. ...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy