Zach Arnett reportedly targeting SEC veteran OC, OL coach for Mississippi State staff
Mississippi State is on the verge of adding two offensive coaches to Zach Arnett’s staff. John Brice at Football Scoop reports that the Bulldogs are in the process of adding Will Friend as the offensive line coach and bringing in Mike Bobo to be the new offensive coordinator. Friend,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Austin Williams, Mississippi State WR, pens thank-you letter to Bulldogs community
Austin Williams has been with the Mississippi State football team for 6 seasons. The Pascagoula, Miss. native signed with the program in the 2017 season during Dan Mullen’s tenure, remaining after the Bulldogs transitioned to Joe Moorhead and then to the late Mike Leach. His collegiate career ended with a win in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, the Bulldogs’ 1st game under Zach Arnett.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier Jr., former Mississippi State assistant, reportedly lands new job
Steve Spurrier Jr. has moved on from Mississippi State, and has reportedly landed a new job as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator. FootballScoop reported the news as Kevin Wilson fills out his new staff with the Golden Hurricane. Spurrier Jr. arrives at Tulsa after he spent the last few seasons with Mike Leach at Mississippi State where he coached the receivers before being elevated to offensive coordinator for the bowl game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaden Walley recalls well-known Mike Leach quote in RIP message to his coach
Mike Leach might be gone but he won’t be forgotten anytime soon. The highly popular Mississippi State coach passed away tragically last month, but he will be long be remembered for the innovations he brought to the game and some incredible quotes on a variety of topics. One of...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant
Chad Bumphis is going home. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach. It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis,...
What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State
OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
The Daily South
Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant
Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
Alabama woman killed after being ejected during head-on collision
An Alabama man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Friday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Selma resident Clarence W. King, 63, was fatally injured when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma got struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Trax driven by Shannon L. Moore, 31, of Scooba, Mississippi. King was a...
wtva.com
Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
