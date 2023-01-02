ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

saturdaydownsouth.com

Austin Williams, Mississippi State WR, pens thank-you letter to Bulldogs community

Austin Williams has been with the Mississippi State football team for 6 seasons. The Pascagoula, Miss. native signed with the program in the 2017 season during Dan Mullen’s tenure, remaining after the Bulldogs transitioned to Joe Moorhead and then to the late Mike Leach. His collegiate career ended with a win in Monday’s ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois, the Bulldogs’ 1st game under Zach Arnett.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier Jr., former Mississippi State assistant, reportedly lands new job

Steve Spurrier Jr. has moved on from Mississippi State, and has reportedly landed a new job as Tulsa’s offensive coordinator. FootballScoop reported the news as Kevin Wilson fills out his new staff with the Golden Hurricane. Spurrier Jr. arrives at Tulsa after he spent the last few seasons with Mike Leach at Mississippi State where he coached the receivers before being elevated to offensive coordinator for the bowl game.
TULSA, OK
247Sports

What Illinois' Bret Bielema said about Mississippi State

OPENING STATEMENT: Give a lot of credit to Mississippi State. They came in and battled it out for four quarters, winning it at the end. I thought it would be a gritty game. Really kind of played to script how I thought...we thought...it would play out...Not taking anything at all away from Mississippi State. They played a great game and played to their strengths and came through in the end.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Daily South

Shortly Before His Death, Mike Leach Saved A Struggling Starkville Restaurant

Amongst the countless individuals Mike Leach impacted throughout his incredible 61 years of life is a Black single mom from the Mississippi Delta named Shan Suber. Leach ate at WTF, Suber’s seafood and soul restaurant in Starkville, for the first time in 2020, and was wowed by the honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy). The hole-in-the-wall quickly became Leach’s favorite spot in town, and he spread the gospel of Suber’s honey gold sauce, lobster tail, and Dungeness crab every chance he got.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One dead in crash near French Camp

FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.

The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
