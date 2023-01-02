ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Second teen charged in October armed carjacking on Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Another offender was charged in connection to an armed carjacking and robbery that happened last fall in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Police say Miguel Miranda, 18, of Chicago, was charged with forcefully robbing another 18-year-old at gunpoint on Oct. 13, 2022 in the 3500 block of West 65th Place.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while sitting in tow truck in Avondale

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while sitting in a tow truck early Friday in the Avondale neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The pair, both 45 years old, were sitting in the parked vehicle around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of North Avondale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark-colored SUV, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver wanted after dragging man 6 blocks in deadly South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help to identify the driver of a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month on the South Side. Two pedestrians were walking eastbound on 95th Street at Ashland Avenue in Brainerd on Dec. 29 around 6:20 p.m. when a driver in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox struck them, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 police officers, driver injured in Woodlawn crash

CHICAGO - A Chicago police squad car crashed into another vehicle, sending two officers and the other driver to the hospital early Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on around 4:40 a.m. in the 1200 block of East 63rd Street when it crashed into the rear of a Dodge Durango in the intersection, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Park Ridge police search for attempted burglar

CHICAGO - An attempted burglary was reported in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago Thursday evening. Park Ridge police say a would-be burglar entered a home in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m. through an unlocked back door. Multiple residents were home and told police the suspect...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 70, fatally struck while crossing street in Skokie

CHICAGO - A woman was fatally struck on a crosswalk Thursday afternoon in north suburban Skokie. The 70-year-old was crossing the roadway around 5:22 p.m. at 4701 Howard Street when a vehicle struck her on the crosswalk, according to Skokie police. The woman was transported by paramedics to a local...
SKOKIE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged in deadly double shooting at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old is facing charges after allegedly killing a man and wounding another in a shooting Tuesday at an Englewood gas station. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man and wounding a 36-year-old man around 2:36 a.m. at a gas station in the 1100 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 57, shot while running away from armed robber in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an attempted armed robbery early Friday in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 57-year-old was walking home around 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside pointed a gun at him and demanded his belonging, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with shooting teen boy in face on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting and wounding a teen boy who was riding a Red Line train last month. Elijah Russell, 23, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. According to police, Russell was identified...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Englewood shooting leaves man seriously injured: police

CHICAGO - A man was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car on the South Side when he was shot in the head Wednesday night. Around 10:28 p.m., police say a 26-year-old man was inside a car parked in the 5700 block of South Bishop Street in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood when he heard gunshots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Wild video shows 2018 gang shootout on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A newly released video shows rival gang members trading gunfire in a 2018 shootout in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish in Just 3 WeeksBabbel|. Willie Glenn, 25, was one of those who open fired in the chaotic shooting that was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot at South Side gas station

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was at a gas station on the South Side Tuesday night when gunfire erupted. Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue in Chatham. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department...
CHICAGO, IL

